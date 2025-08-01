Mayor O’Neil Running for Re-election

Expand Provided

In June 2021, after our last mayoral election, I reluctantly tossed nearly all of my election yard signs into a dumpster.

Certainly not out of bitterness—as my fellow islanders had just honored me with a convincing re-election victory, for which I remain profoundly grateful. I simply assumed that after another four years of service, it would be time to call it a day.

Well, what did I know? The past four years of service with our council and staff have only energized me and deepened my commitment to the island. I’ve been blessed with good health and still have plenty of gas in the tank (or charge in the battery!).

Our current council has accomplished many significant goals and made progress on several long-term priorities. To name a few: major stormwater management work (with groundbreaking expected in the next month or so), increased resident outreach and communication, more open budgetary processes and better-yielding investments, greater accessibility to the treasures of our unique maritime forest, a comprehensive resilience plan, substantial improvements to our physical facilities, and smooth transitions to a new town administrator, police chief, municipal judge, and our first director of resilience and natural resources.

At the same time, it’s been a joy to see and support growing community initiatives—both old and new—that reflect our traditional island spirit and harness the energy of all our residents, no matter when they joined our island community. For example: the Sullivan’s Island Club, Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, LENS of Sullivan’s Island, and the Police Department holiday bike drive.

We’ve laid the groundwork for many remarkable achievements in the years ahead. I believe my experience, leadership and energy can help us reach these goals, moving the island forward while preserving its unique and irreplaceable character.

After much thought and consultation, I’ve decided to ask you—my island neighbors—for the privilege of serving as your mayor for one more term. You may soon find me on your doorstep asking for your signature on the ballot petition, or later in your mailbox or inbox seeking your support.

In any event, thank you for the opportunity you’ve already given me to serve. I would greatly appreciate your vote and support in the November election.

Pat O’Neil, Mayor

oneilpm@comcast.net

(843) 670-9266