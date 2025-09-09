Melanie Burkhold Announces Election Run

Expand Kellie Jeanne Photography

Sullivan’s Island faces urgent challenges: $38 million in bond debt, high administrative costs, persistent stormwater and maintenance issues that cause flooding and strain infrastructure, disproportionately high water and sewer rates, and limited opportunities for public input.

It’s time to chart a new course that emphasizes fiscal discipline, transparency, infrastructure, maintenance and meaningful exchanges between residents and Town Council.

I’m Melanie Burkhold, and I’m running for Sullivan’s Island Town Council to put residents first and deliver responsible, transparent governance. A College of Charleston alumna, I’ve called the Lowcountry home for decades, moving from Mount Pleasant to Sullivan’s Island in 2019. Married for 30 years with two children, I’m an active St. Andrew’s Church member and volunteer at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, supporting patients and their families — a reflection of my deep commitment to service.

As a research nurse overseeing clinical drug trials, I navigated state, federal and international regulations, wrote standard operating procedures and managed budgets — skills I’ll apply to address Sullivan’s Island’s needs.

As a volunteer with a Mount Pleasant 501(c)(4) neighborhood association, I led a significant community initiative to renovate a park and worked with the town to acquire two acres of adjacent Shem Creek property, securing it with a conservation easement through the Lowcountry Land Trust. I also partnered with Mount Pleasant Waterworks to integrate a new pump station, landscaped to blend seamlessly with the green space. The result was a vibrant community area enjoyed by all. That experience in coordinating impactful projects and managing municipal partnerships equips me to serve effectively on Town Council.

If elected, I will place residents first by practicing fiscal discipline, prioritizing essentials like infrastructure and maintenance over nonessential spending, and expanding public input opportunities. I will also push for council votes on key initiatives, including:

Rotating the town auditor every five years for fiscal accountability.

Extending public input time at Town Council meetings from two to three minutes to align with common standards.

Establishing town halls to foster open, meaningful dialogue with residents.

These steps will strengthen transparency and ensure your voice shapes our community’s future. Your vote is your voice, and I would be honored to carry it forward on Town Council.

To learn more about my campaign and get involved, visit www.vote4melanie.com