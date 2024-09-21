Message From Sullivan's Island Mayor

Dear Island Neighbors,

I hope you’re enjoying the current relief from the summer heat and looking forward to more pleasant temperatures, crisp fall sunlight, and the golden radiance of our Spartina marshes when that light hits them.

Preferably without any hurri**nes.

Now, let’s get down to business—there’s much to cover this month.

Stormwater Management Updates

We have numerous projects underway as part of our long-term efforts to better manage stormwater on the island. You can learn about them at an open house before our regular Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The open house will be held from 5 p.m. until the Council meeting at 6 p.m. Please come out to learn about these important projects, including the island’s master plan for stormwater management.

Stith Park Master Plan Progress

As you’ve heard from various town communications, including this column, we’ve been working for some time to produce a master plan to guide the future development of our beloved J. Marshall Stith Park. After a competitive bidding process, we awarded the contract for this important project to a team from Thomas & Hutton.

Three design charrettes (public brainstorming sessions) were held at Town Hall. Thomas & Hutton condensed the public input and developed the master plan draft, which is currently being reviewed by the Recreation Committee and Town Council. During the three meetings, T&H discarded some ideas that weren’t popular with attendees and expanded on those that were well received.

In the coming weeks, T&H will conduct an additional survey via the town’s website to gather more opinions and thoughts about the master plan for those unable to attend the design charrettes.

On Nov. 19, Town Council will host an open house from 5-6 p.m., followed by a presentation of the final master plan during the regular Council meeting at 6 p.m. Please plan to attend.

Park Plan: What? A Swimming Pool?

The rumor mill has been busy with misleading information about one aspect of our efforts to enhance our park and make it even more welcoming and valuable for the community. The issue: our inclusion of a POSSIBLE community swimming pool in the list of POSSIBILITIES for the park.

Contrary to various communications you may have received, this was not a nefarious effort to slip something past the public. Based on the number of people who previously expressed a desire for a community pool—either in suggesting we purchase the Sand Dunes Club property or in arguing for the idea of a private club there, we thought it appropriate to ask our park consultants, while they were polishing up the plan for the park, to indicate where a pool might be located, were the Town to decide in the future to consider a pool.

That was it. They offered a few POTENTIAL locations in their last presentation. To be clear, this is not some scheme that was blocked, just an idea that was put out there and found wanting of support.

Kind of like what you might want your local government to do: Hear ideas and suggestions from residents, put them out there for discussion, and use the feedback to determine town decisions.

Come out to the aforementioned Open House on November 19 to offer your input on this and many more important aspects of the possible park improvements.

New Beach Fire Regulations

A number of months ago, after discussion in several meetings, Council voted to change the regulations concerning fires on the beach. This was in response to concerns from our public safety folks about the numbers of fires on the beach and the difficulties they posed for managing the safety aspects of those fires (spread of fires, remains left behind, etc.). There was also a recognition that nearly all coastal communities in South Carolina had actually banned beach fires.

We did not want to go anywhere near that far but wanted to address the safety and enforcement issues brought to our attention. We asked our staff folks to draw up some reasonable proposed regulations, and then Council discussed them and voted to enact a modified version of them.

The new regulations go into effect on Oct. 1, 2024. Permitted fires will only be allowed from October 1 to April 30 each year, only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. They will be limited to three locations, and only two fires per evening will be permitted.

For more complete information, please go to bit.ly/SIBeachFire.

Golf Car Safety Info

You may recall my past entreaties to follow the regulations and common sense in your use of our beloved Island golf carts. Recently, the Charleston City Paper highlighted the importance of this issue. I’m sure our Island Eye News hosts won’t mind if I share this link to their informative piece on the matter, which does it better than I ever have: bit.ly/CHSGolfCart

See you around the island!

Mayor Pat O’Neil

843 670 9266

Twitter: @oneilpm1

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov