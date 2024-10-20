Message From Sullivan's Island Mayor

Dear Island Neighbors,

I hope you’re enjoying our version of fall, with the marsh Spartina grass turning golden, the goldenrod adding a yellow glow (and meals for our monarch butterflies), and the amazing technicolor sunsets. (Reminder: It’s ragweed, not goldenrod, that may be triggering your allergies.)

Speaking of monarchs (butterflies, not Brits), here’s some helpful info to differentiate them from our similarly colored but more numerous fall butterflies, the Gulf fritillary: bit.ly/TOSIButterfly

HELENE RELIEF

A big thank you to our Fire and Rescue professionals and volunteers, who recently collected and transported 504 cases of water and three truckloads of supplies for Upstate residents devastated by Hurricane Helene. Thanks also to Simmons Seafood for helping with transportation.

Monetary donations are still greatly needed in the affected areas of South Carolina and North Carolina. One example: here’s a site for donations for the Hendersonville area: bit.ly/47KUBEF

OPEN HOUSES AT YOUR HOUSE...TOWN HALL

This fall, several open house sessions are scheduled, allowing residents to review plans for various island projects. All sessions are held at Town Hall at 5 p.m. before Council meetings. Topics include urgently needed stormwater infrastructure improvements, historic design guidelines, the Stith Park master plan, and the Resilience Plan, which is in its initial stages of data collection and stakeholder engagement.

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Stormwater Master Plan & Imminent Drainage Improvements with Seamon Whiteside OK, this one has already happened, but you can go to bit.ly/SITCWStormwater and scroll to the 47-minute mark to view their presentation from the October workshop.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Historical Design Guidelines with Thomason & Associates and Stith Park Master Plan with Thomas & Hutton

Monday, Dec. 2: Resilience Plan with Weston & Sampson, McCormick Taylor, & Elko Coastal Consulting

OCTOBER IS FIRE SAFETY MONTH!

Fire Chief Anthony Stith reminds us of the importance of Fire Safety Month in October. Be sure to check your smoke detectors and fire extinguishers!

Here are some other tips from SI Fire Department Training Officer Adam Ivan: bit.ly/SIFallFireSafety

HALLOWEEN!

Don’t forget that on Thursday, Oct. 31, lots of little ghosts and goblins will be out and about. Please exercise caution when driving, and make sure your candy extortionists are wearing reflective gear and are reminded that the streets are still streets.

TRASHY REMINDERS

Please be aware that landscapers are responsible for removing all the yard waste they generate; they should not leave it by the street. Also, we are asked to leave beach path trash cans for beachgoers' use.

BREACH INLET SAND PLACEMENT PROJECT

Work continues on the Army Corps of Engineers project to place nearly 700,000 cubic yards of sand and related material on Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms shores around Breach Inlet. For more information on this innovative effort, go to bit.ly/TOSISandPlacement

STAY UP-TO-DATE ON TOWN MATTERS!

We encourage everyone to sign up for “TOSI Talks,” our public outreach platform for non-emergency messages. Just text “Hello” to (855) 675-8674. Stay up-to-date on town news, meeting dates, and emergency preparedness tips.

See you around the island!

Pat O’Neil, Mayor

843 670 9266

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov