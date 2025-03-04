Message From The Sullivan's Island Mayor

Dear Island Neighbors,

We recently witnessed—and benefited from—a dramatic example of the excellence of our public safety teams and the importance of neighboring communities helping one another. On the evening of Saturday, Feb. 22, a large, fast-burning, and devastating house fire broke out in the 3000 block of Jasper.

It was truly all hands on deck for our dedicated first responders: firefighters, fire and rescue volunteers, and police. They all performed admirably and were able to get the owner and occupants out safely—no small achievement given how quickly the fire tore through the house.

We also received invaluable assistance from neighboring communities and agencies. The Isle of Palms provided firefighter support, including a tower truck and battalion chief, as well as police assistance with traffic management. Mount Pleasant and the City of Charleston sent fire trucks and personnel. Charleston County Rescue and Charleston County EMS were also on the scene with needed personnel and gear.

Unfortunately, the house was a total loss, and the dog that lived there succumbed two days later to smoke inhalation. However, the combined efforts of all these professionals prevented the blaze from spreading to neighboring houses and ensured there were no injuries. Despite the skill of our island responders, this inferno could have outmatched them without the critical assistance of these neighboring units. We should all be grateful for this outstanding example of mutual aid and, of course, to our island responders for their continued dedication to our safety.

And let’s not forget: Our responders also assist our neighbors when they need help!

Major National Anniversaries Ahead!

What do these have in common?

a. Sestercentennial

b. Semiquincentennial

c. Quarter Millennial

d. (Ugggh!) The Big Two-Five-Oh

All refer to a 250th anniversary, and our nation is about to mark many of them. The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence will be July 4, 2026. Closer to home, the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island—our nation’s first major victory over the British fleet—will be June 28, 2026.

But more immediately, Mayor Pro Tem Justin Novak reminds us that the first significant 250th anniversary is just around the corner. On April 19, 1775, Massachusetts colonists defied the “tea’d-off” British authorities and gave the redcoats a jolly good thumping—marking the start of the war for independence. This was the Battle of Lexington and Concord, the “shot heard ’round the world.” The anniversary of that event is just weeks away.

For some time, plans have been underway across the country to mark these historic anniversaries, including those leading up to June 28, 1776, and July 4, 1776, as well as the battles that ultimately secured our independence. Locally, we are fortunate that a group of dedicated Charleston-area citizens has been working to plan our celebrations. Please learn about upcoming events by visiting and bookmarking their website: sc250charleston.org. Mike Walsh and the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center (batterygadsden.org) are representing Sullivan’s Island in these efforts. Stay tuned for exciting news on local activities!

Erin Go Bragh!

On the island named for O’Sullivan, you might expect a bit of St. Patrick’s Day celebration... or in this case, a couple of days before St. Patrick’s Day. On Saturday, March 15, there will be the customary festivities in the commercial district. Several restaurants will offer food and beverages outside, and Station 22 ½ between Middle and I’On will be closed to traffic so people can gather and enjoy.

This is a great island tradition, but please exercise caution when driving through the commercial district.

And remember: A shamrock has three petals. The four-leaf clover (like the one on the cereal box) might bring you good luck, but it’s not an Irish thing!

A Couple O’ Mulligans, Too

In recent months, several important public presentations and open houses had to be rescheduled. These do-overs will take place in the coming weeks:

Comprehensive Plan Review – Final reading and public hearing at the Town Council meeting, Tuesday, March 18, 6 p.m.

Sea Level Rise and Resiliency Plan – Presentation to the Planning Commission, Wednesday, April 9, 4 p.m.

Historic Design Guidelines Manual – Tuesday, April 15: Open house at 5 p.m., final presentation to Town Council at 6 p.m.

Please attend and learn more about these important initiatives.

Regarding the Comprehensive Plan, Councilmember Gary Visser, a former Planning Commission chair, notes:

“The comprehensive plan is a huge undertaking by our residents who serve on the Planning Commission and dedicate their time through public meetings and open houses. The plan identifies community needs and reflects months of thoughtful planning.”

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, and see you around the island!

Pat O’Neil Mayor

843-670-9266

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov