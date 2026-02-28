Message From The Sullivan's Island Mayor

Dear Island Neighbors,

I hope this finds you well.

Nope, I haven’t resorted to ChatGPT or its kin for these missives (yet!), but I bet you thought from that giveaway first sentence that I had already done so. If I knew how to make an em dash, I’d have thrown that in, too. Since my first two topics are about scam vs. spam vs. reality, the nod to AI seemed appropriate.

DON’T FALL FOR FAKE INVOICES

As a reminder, last month I mentioned scam emails going to people with business before the town. The emails appear to be from the town and tell recipients they must pay their “invoice” through a nongovernmental platform. The town never uses any online payment system other than “sc.gov.” If you receive one of these emails, please let us know. Otherwise, ignore it.

And the deadbeats go on, for example:

THE JURY’S STILL OUT

Our Clerk of Court, Becky Williams, asked me to share important information about legitimate and fraudulent jury summons notifications. In recent months, residents have called or visited to report threatening calls claiming they missed jury selection. This is a scam.

We may send a letter informing a resident that they missed jury duty, but we will not send threatening letters and will never call or send a police officer regarding jury service.

Providing clarification, Williams notes that the town holds jury trials twice a year, during spring and fall sessions:

“We get our list from the Charleston County Election Commission of everyone currently registered to vote on the island. Each term of jury trials, our system randomly selects 150 residents who are registered to vote. We then mail juror summonses via USPS only, in a Sullivan’s Island Municipal Court envelope. They are mailed to the address listed on the resident’s voter identification. They are not sent by certified mail.

“Because our island is small, a person’s chances of being selected — and selected somewhat often — are greater than if they lived in a larger town or city.”

There is great information about our court and its processes at the Town website at the municipal court page: https://bit.ly/TOSICourt.

REMINDER ABOUT PROVIDING CONTACT INFORMATION TO OUR WATER AND SEWER DEPARTMENT

When you’re out of town or off the island for a few hours, you’ll want to be notified if a water outage affects your home or if your water line springs a leak. Please make sure Water Department Billing Clerk Mary Poole (843-883-5733; mpoole@sullivansisland.sc.gov) has your current emergency contact phone number on file.

The importance of this was evident during our recent freeze, when water was seen pouring from a line under a house, but the owner was away and could not initially be reached.

When calls go out about water outages, they come from a notification service we use. The calls originate from an Oklahoma number (area code 405). If you do not answer, a message should be left. This is also the service used to notify customers with delinquent accounts that their water service may be shut off. So a call from area code 405 is not necessarily spam or a scam.

BUDGET PLANS

It’s that time of year again. Town Council and staff are developing the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. A Finance Committee meeting devoted to the budget will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.

This is a good opportunity to learn about the coming year’s budget and the development process. Please attend if you can. If you miss it, the video will be available on the website within 48 hours of the meeting.

MUSIC FOR OUR 250TH ANNIVERSARY

As you have no doubt heard, this year marks the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding. There will be many related events around Charleston, which is one of only four “signature cities” designated for the national observance. Some events will take place on the island at Fort Moultrie, sponsored by the National Park Service and its Friends, especially on Carolina Day (June 28) and Independence Day weekend.

Elsewhere on the island, there will be a special free concert marking the occasion. “Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness” will be presented by the Sullivan’s Island Club under the artistic leadership of island resident Carol Antman.

As Antman explains, “As the war raged and soldiers fought, communities were sustained by their music and storytelling traditions. This concert will feature music from three of the country’s historic cultures — African American, Native American and colonial — performed by some of the Southeast’s most eminent performers, including Ann Caldwell, The Bright Family and Singers, Carol Rifkin’s Appalachian Trio, plus Delia Chariker and Keepers of the Word.”

On Saturday, June 20, performances will be held at Sunrise Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but seating is limited. Funding has been provided by the S.C. Sestercentennial Commission and the Town of Sullivan’s Island.

Mark your calendar so you don’t miss this unique and creative celebration of our 250th anniversary.

See you around the island!

Pat O’Neil

Mayor

843-670-9266

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov