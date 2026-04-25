Message From The Sullivan's Island Mayor

Message from the Mayor

Dear Island Neighbors,

As you know, I like to keep things upbeat here, as much as possible and appropriate.

However, ignoring certain recent events on the island is neither possible nor appropriate.

I refer to the recent disturbing spate of anonymous blogger attacks on our Fire Department and its leadership, and the concern among residents arising from those allegations.

Without belaboring the details, there was a house fire on Middle Street on Feb. 7, 2026. Thankfully, despite major damage — much of it before any responders could have stopped it — no one was injured and the house remains standing. Tragically, the damage has forced the family out for an indeterminate time, and they deserve all the support our community can offer.

However, in a series of widely circulated blogs and emails under a fake name, there have been claims that our Fire Department was not up to the task.

That is not substantiated by a review of the complete records and logs of the event. We have heard from a number of residents who received the misleading blogs and understandably expressed concern. While I do not give much credence to allegations made anonymously, I do take seriously the concern they have generated among our neighbors.

Most recently, we requested and received an informal but thorough review of the event by Charleston Fire Chief Daniel Curia, who did not identify any fatal flaws in the management of the fire. He did note areas for improvement and suggested a more comprehensive review of departmental procedures and policies, which is now underway.

As Chief Stith and his team have noted, there were aspects of the response that could have been improved, but we have seen nothing to support claims that our firefighters failed to adequately protect the structure or, more importantly, its occupants.

Chief Stith and the staff and volunteers of his department have my complete and unequivocal support. As he said at our April 21 council meeting, there is always room for improvement, and I commend his and his team’s openness to learning how to improve further.

This is a solid organization that has been dedicated to protecting the island for decades. Speaking recently with island native and longtime resident Mark Howard, he said, “Chief Stith and the Fire Department deserve nothing but honor.”

I agree completely. That they have been smeared in anonymous blogs, by someone without the character or courage to identify themselves, is shameful.

As another resident noted at our recent council meeting, we should be wary of the destructive effects anonymous accusations can have on a community.

Budget construction zone

It is budget season. Town Council and staff must adopt a balanced budget for fiscal year 2026-27, which begins July 1, no later than June 30. The town is on track to give final approval at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, June 16.

Contrary to rumors, the budget is not introduced without preparation. Below is a condensed summary of the steps taken over several months:

Starting in October, Town Administrator Joe Henderson and Comptroller Jason Blanton met with department heads to discuss plans and budget requests for the next fiscal year and assess their impact. Finance Committee Chair Jody Latham and I then met with the administrator and comptroller, followed by meetings with each department head to review proposed expenditures.

The resulting drafts have been reviewed by the council’s Finance Committee — which includes all council members — at three meetings.

Because the budget must be adopted as an ordinance, it requires three readings. The first occurred April 21, with additional readings scheduled for May and June. The budget will also be discussed at workshops during those months.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/SITownFinances

Rip currents

Residents and visitors are reminded of the dangers of rip currents. Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry recently shared an educational video, available at: https://bit.ly/4tvf8ai.

Dog regulations

Residents are reminded that all dogs on public property must wear a current town-issued collar. Reports indicate increasing noncompliance, and enforcement is being stepped up. Violations can result in fines of up to $1,087.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/TOSIBarks

See you around the island,

Pat O’Neil

Mayor

843 670 9266

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov