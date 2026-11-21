Dear Island Neighbors,

Hard to believe, but it’s already another holiday season! I hope you all have great times with your friends and families, and enjoy a chance to savor the season. Here with a few traditional items of seasonal relevance, but first, one very significant item about a long-time Island resident.

Our neighbor Elizabeth Tezza was recently elected President-Elect of the Kiwanis Childrens Fund, the fundraising arm of Kiwanis International. As their website notes, Kiwanis is “a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Every year, Kiwanis members stage more than 241,000 service projects and raise nearly $340 million for children, families and communities around the world.”

Elizabeth has been a very active member of Kiwanis for more than 2 decades, holding many positions of importance within the organization. Closer to home, she has served the Island with membership on our Board of Zoning Appeals for more than 20 years, the last 10 as chair. Not to mention her day job as Comptroller at Holy Cross Anglican Church on the Island!

Please congratulate and thank Elizabeth when you have a chance.

POLICE NAVIDAD

The 6th annual Sullivan’s Island Police Department Bike Drive benefiting Toys for Tots Officially started November 1 and runs only through Sunday, December 13.

It’s well under way but we still need lots more bikes! Don’t miss out! Join the fun by contributing one or more bikes (and/or helmets) to this great community effort to support Toys for Tots. (If you donate unassembled bikes, please select those with coaster brakes, not hand brakes, which are more difficult to assemble.)

Here’s the info from our PD’s Facebook page:

“Want to make a child's Christmas extra special but don't have time to shop? We've made it easy! We've created an Amazon Gift Registry where you can select and purchase a bike right from your phone or computer.

“Scan the QR code below to access our Amazon Gift Registry. Choose a bicycle (or two or more!) and complete your purchase. Your gift will ship directly to the Sullivan's Island Police Department at:

Sullivan's Island Police Department

2056 Middle Street

Sullivan's Island, SC 29482

“It's that simple! No shopping trips, no delivery arrangements, just a little Christmas magic delivered right to our doorstep.

“Every bicycle represents a child's smile on Christmas morning. Thank you to our island residents, local businesses, friends, and supporters who continue to make this tradition so special. Let's make Christmas 2026 one to remember!”

You can see the fruits of our Island generosity on Monday morning, December 14, when all those bikes will be lined up in front of Town Hall and the park, awaiting pickup by our longtime supporters at Timmy Hayes Moving, who get the bikes to Santa’s distribution center. There will be a brief media presentation at 9:00 AM and then the bikes will be transferred to the careful hands of the Timmy Hayes folks. Come out to see the heartwarming line of bikes that you and your neighbors have donated to produce Christmas smiles!

And a reminder: Year-round, you can keep up with our Police Department at their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SIPDSTRONG/. Among other things, you’ll see that they are recruiting for two officer positions.

MUSIC, FIREWORKS AND THE BIG GUY: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

Another of our eagerly awaited annual traditions is the Fire Station and Park Lighting event. This year it takes place on Friday, December 4, in front of the station. As always, starting at 5:30, we will be graced with beautifully performed holiday music by the award-winning Wando Chorus. At 6:00, the thousands of lights will come alive along with another fine fireworks show by Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics, this year over our partial replica of the 1776 Palmetto Log Fort, installed for the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island.

And the real finale for the kids: The Big Guy, down here from WAY up North!

THANKSGIVING THOUGHTS

As I have previously expressed, I frequently catch myself taking the Island for granted in the course of day-to-day activities and responsibilities. And it seems like in the last year or two, there has been a rise in negativity in the air, with less regard for the truth, not only nationally but locally. Maybe it’s social media, the blogosphere, people taking up pot-stirring as a hobby...who knows?

So I always find it healthy to remind myself of the abundant blessings we enjoy here: a wonderful small-town place with great neighbors; tremendous natural resources all around us with an amazing array of flora and fauna; a fascinating history that predates the founding of the country, with lots of historic resources all around us. What’s not to like?

As I reflect on life here, I remain very thankful for the size of our BIGGEST problems!

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

See you around the Island!

Pat O’Neil

Mayor

843 670 9266

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov