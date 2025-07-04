Message From The Sullivan's Island Mayor

Dear Island Neighbors,

It’s hard to believe we’re nearly halfway through the summer. I hope yours is going well, with plenty of opportunities for rest and relaxation.

Here are several items for your beach reading—or your birdcage.

We had another great Independence Day Golf Cart and Bicycle Parade, with 109 carts and 63 bikes. The decorations were as inventive and entertaining as ever. Thanks to everyone who contributed to the creativity of our parade! And, of course, thanks to all our town staff who gave up their holiday so we could enjoy ours.

Sergeant Jasper’s Only Arts Club Stand!

On June 28, the Park Service held a great assortment of Carolina Day activities to commemorate the patriots’ first victory over the British fleet on that day in 1776, in the Battle of Sullivan’s Island.

Next year will mark the 250th anniversary of that event and others that began our nation’s path to freedom. This will be a big deal—especially here—for Carolina Day, so mark your calendar.

You’re no doubt familiar with the iconic depictions of our battle, showing Sgt. Jasper re-raising the fort’s flag with an improvised flagstaff after it was insultingly shot down by the enemy. (As a reminder: http://bit.ly/4euL1sF.)

Now you, too, can pose as the hero of that action!

As part of the lead-up to the aforementioned sestercentennial, the town applied for and received a grant from the state’s SC250 Committee to support an interactive mural based on Sgt. Jasper’s brave deed. It’s at Battery Thompson (the big black concrete structure across I’On from the back of the Post Office).

The mural is intentionally fanciful, by respected interactive street artist Kelsey Montague (@KelseyMontague). It shows what you might see looking through an imagined portal to view a rendition of the event, and it’s designed to be photobombed—by you.

The flag and flagstaff are shown, but not the sergeant. That’s where you come in. The idea is for people to step into the mural while striking Jasper’s famous pose with the flag. If you get a photo, feel free to share it on social media with “#SC250” (including at the town’s Instagram page: http://bit.ly/4knF3vg, which is being reinvigorated by Riley Dippert, our newest administrative staff member).

And save the picture for your grandchildren, so you can tell them how you saved them from driving on the wrong side of the road, asking for “chips” at McDonald’s, and completely misunderstanding “football.”

Where to Stay Out of the Water

This time of year is not when you want to hear “stay out of the water”—and it has nothing to do with the 50th anniversary of Jaws—but nonetheless…

Breach Inlet, between us and Isle of Palms, has always been a treacherous waterway (ask the Brits who tried to cross it in 1776), and it remains so. Already this year, we’ve had a tragic double drowning there. Do not even wade into the water there; you never know when you’ll land in a drop-off infested with fierce currents you would never anticipate. Just stay out—and urge others to do so.

Station 12, in front of Fort Moultrie, also, as usual, has unexpected drop-offs amid bad currents—especially on the east (Isle of Palms) side. Please obey the signs about staying out of the water.

And now … you may be familiar with the beach pond at Station 28½, which once was a gully that enjoyed some tidal flushing. Now it is completely shut off from that cleansing activity. It looks like an ideal place for youngsters and others to enjoy the water without having to deal with waves and currents—but it’s not.

Why have we posted several signs telling people to stay out of that water? Because we want people to stay out of that water due to high levels of harmful bacteria. Where from? Generally, dogs, birds, and babies in diapers. (Please email me if I’ve failed to offend any other groups with avid supporters!)

In these hot summer months, with little rain to dilute it, the conditions in that interdune pond are perfect for bacterial growth. So the town has begun monitoring water quality to determine whether that water is safe for swimming or wading.

Regrettably, the results have shown high levels of fecal (yes, you know what that means) indicator bacteria present in the pool. The town is testing on a weekly basis, and if the levels drop below the unsafe threshold, we’ll remove the signs. So far, we’ve seen wildly fluctuating levels—none considered safe for swimming.

So please, for now, keep the kiddos (and everyone) out of that pond, and remain vigilant about pet poop. Hopefully, over the next few weeks, we’ll see enough rain to dilute the bad stuff—but until then, please believe and obey the signs.

Other Beach Safety Matters

Please be aware that e-bikes are not allowed on the beach. This is also true for any other motorized vehicles.

If you see e-bikes on the beach clearly under power, don’t hesitate to call the police non-emergency number: 843-743-7200. Think of the school + 200: SIES200. That’s the county consolidated dispatch, but rest assured that even while they’re asking you questions, they’re alerting our officers.

School? Already?

The first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 12. Whatever happened to the rest of summer? But anyhow, as of that day, school traffic will again be an issue in the morning and afternoon, so please be wary and respect the crossing guard, crosswalks, pedestrians and golf carts.

Town Election

You may recall that, at the urging of the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, we had to change our town election date to Tuesday, Nov. 4, this year—and similar dates going forward. Posts up for the next election include three councilmember seats and the mayor’s seat. For information on running, please see the requirements here: http://bit.ly/3IeLPG5

The required petition packets will be available for pickup at Town Hall starting July 22 and must be returned by Aug. 21 at noon.

See you around the island!

Mayor Pat O’Neil

843-670-9266

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov