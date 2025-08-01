Message From The Sullivan's Island Mayor

Dear Island Neighbors,

HURRICANE SEASON

As you know, we are now entering what is traditionally the busiest phase of hurricane season. It’s not unusual for things to have been quiet up to this point, but history tells us we likely haven’t seen anything yet.

Your town staff has been working hard to prepare, holding a series of meetings with all department heads and Town Administrator Joe Henderson to carefully review existing emergency operations plans and assess equipment and supplies. They have also been coordinating with counterparts in nearby municipalities as well as with Charleston County.

Just a few of the matters addressed: communication methods if cell service is lost; alternative work locations for town staff should Town Hall—or the island—not be available; collaboration with other public safety agencies; communication with residents; and control of access to the island, should that be necessary.

On that last point: If we were hit by a severe hurricane and evacuation were required, reentry to the island might be temporarily limited to residents and property owners. To prove residency, you’ll need a resident hang tag, as the old red square windshield stickers are no longer accepted.

If you haven’t already picked up your resident-only hang tag, please do so now, before you need it. Tags may be obtained at Town Hall with presentation of a driver’s license showing a Sullivan’s Island address or a deed of ownership for island property. These tags are for residents and property owners only—not for visitors, guests, extended family, contractors or employees.

EMERGENCY CONTACTS FOR YOUR WATER SERVICE

Please ensure your emergency contact information is up to date on your water account. Current phone numbers and email addresses are used to notify customers of any water emergencies or planned outages. Here is a link to a fillable form to update your info: https://bit.ly/SIWDUpdate

STORMWATER WORK ABOUT TO BEGIN!

Our long-awaited improvements to the stormwater system will begin soon. The first work areas will be near Station 28½ and Station 31, which are prone to flooding (though not the only such areas). We will send additional information to residents most affected as work approaches in their area.

Please be patient. This will be an ongoing process that will, by necessity, cause some temporary inconvenience and messy streets in service of a much-needed goal. In a few locations, new storm drain pipes may conflict with existing water and sewer lines. Working around these conflicts may require brief service interruptions. When these interruptions are planned, the town will send recorded messages to affected residents and owners, and the contractor will knock on doors to provide notice.

This is another good reason to update your emergency contact information with the Water and Sewer Department!

POLICE NEWS

Our Police Department continues to advance its skills and professionalism. This was evidenced recently by the promotions of Patrolmen First Class Mark McGougan and Josh Poole to the rank of corporal, and Sergeant Elias Shaffer to the rank of lieutenant. Said Chief Glenn Meadows: “Their promotions reinforce our department’s mission and core values through leadership, guidance and accountability.”

Chief Meadows also encourages any residents who might need special assistance in an emergency—or have someone in their household who might—to notify the department. This helps ensure public safety personnel are aware of those needs when responding to calls. Please email your name (and the name of the person needing assistance), address and phone number, along with a general idea of the type of assistance needed, to the chief at: Gmeadows@sullivansisland.sc.gov

GAS-POWERED LEAF BLOWER SURVEY

Town Council previously formed an ad hoc committee of residents, staff and lawn care providers to consider the impacts of gas-powered leaf blowers on people and the environment. You can provide your input through a brief survey at: https://arcg.is/OyvmL0.

See you around the island!

Pat O’Neil, Mayor

843-670-9266

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov