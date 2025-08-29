Message From The Sullivan's Island Mayor

Dear Island neighbors,

School is in session, football is back, and we can anticipate more comfortable temperatures going forward. As signs of impending fall, that all sounds good to me — and I hope to you as well. Here are a few items of possible interest.

SCHEDULE REMINDERS

Don’t forget that with Labor Day behind us, we are now back to garbage pickup only on Tuesdays.

Also, Police Chief Glenn Meadows asks that I remind everyone of the dog hours on the beach. Summer hours are still in effect through Sept. 30. During this time, dogs can be off leash only from 5 to 10 a.m. and on leash from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. No dogs are permitted on the beach between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Winter hours for dogs on the beach run from Oct. 1 to April 30. During that time, dogs can be on the beach all day, but off-leash hours are only from 5 a.m. to noon. The rest of the day, they may be on the beach if on a leash from noon to 5 a.m.

Please remember that dogs are always required to be on a leash on beach paths and streets.

TOWN ELECTION

As previously noted, along with a number of other municipalities, we have had to move our town elections to November. Our Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4. The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration is handling all aspects of the election.

We will be electing three councilmembers and a mayor. You can see the candidates who will be on the ballot here: bit.ly/2025SICandidates.

As always, voting on Election Day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, thanks to the continued generosity of Rev. Vance Polley and his congregation.

Early voting will be available at several locations starting Monday, Oct. 20. More information is available here: bit.ly/2025SIEarlyVoting.

TREE CITY USA ... AGAIN!

This year we obtained recognition as a Tree City USA for the ninth time! The town first earned this status in 2016, and we’ve regained it annually since then. The Tree City USA designation is a national recognition program sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation to promote cleaner air, cooler temperatures, community pride and urban forestry.

There are more than 3,500 Tree City USA communities nationally, with 48 in South Carolina. The key requirements for a city to be designated include maintaining a tree commission, maintaining a tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita in the annual budget on the community’s tree program, and observing Arbor Day with both a proclamation and a celebration. Thanks to Planning and Zoning Administrator Charles Drayton and Director of Resilience and Natural Resources Rebecca Fanning for keeping this going!

Fittingly, in the past year the town obtained a tree canopy analysis with funding provided by the S.C. Forestry Commission. A heat map of canopy coverage on the island, as well as the report, is available here: bit.ly/2025SITCM.

Also this year, as part of the Arbor Day celebrations, the town installed a saltwater-tolerant demonstration planting at the Old Dump (marsh side at Station 19). Since its installation this spring, it has repeatedly flooded, and yet the plants are thriving. On Earth Day, residents who gathered at the garden placed seashells at the base of their favorite plants — tallying the votes and providing a great way to slowly release nutrients into the soil.

Marsh elder, baccharis (that’s the monarch’s favorite, too), goldenrod, sea oxeye daisy and salt hay were all championed as someone’s favorite plant. Soon you’ll be able to see the seaside goldenrod, which is not to be confused with ragweed — the real culprit behind seasonal allergies. Check it out, and don’t forget to bring a seashell.

See you around the island!

Pat O’Neil, Mayor

843-670-9266

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov