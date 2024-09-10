Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Announces Fall Specials

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina this week announced some new specials starting this fall. The lineup features weekly specials that boasts something for everyone.

Here's a look:

Monday: Margarita Monday

Kick off the week with Margarita Monday, where guests can enjoy: $6 House Margaritas and $8 Infused Margaritas

Tuesday: Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday brings $3 Street Tacos - carnitas, Bangin’ shrimp, ground beef, and chicken

Wednesday: Wahine Wednesday - Sip & Shop

Sip & Shop on Wednesdays with featured cocktails and a different pop-up vendor every week at every Mex 1 Location

They will also have drink specials every Wednesday

Thursday: Burrito Night

$10 chef curated burritos

Friday: Margarita Power Hour

From 4 pm to 6 pm

Take advantage of Buy One, Get One Free offers on house margaritas, infused margaritas, and hydrators.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest details, follow the restaurant on social @mex1coastalcantina or visit their website at mex1coastalcantina.com.