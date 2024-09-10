Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Announces Fall Specials

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina this week announced some new specials starting this fall. The lineup features weekly specials that boasts something for everyone.
Here's a look:
Monday: Margarita Monday
- Kick off the week with Margarita Monday, where guests can enjoy: $6 House Margaritas and $8 Infused Margaritas
Tuesday: Taco Tuesday
- Taco Tuesday brings $3 Street Tacos - carnitas, Bangin’ shrimp, ground beef, and chicken
Wednesday: Wahine Wednesday - Sip & Shop
- Sip & Shop on Wednesdays with featured cocktails and a different pop-up vendor every week at every Mex 1 Location
- They will also have drink specials every Wednesday
Thursday: Burrito Night
- $10 chef curated burritos
Friday: Margarita Power Hour
- From 4 pm to 6 pm
- Take advantage of Buy One, Get One Free offers on house margaritas, infused margaritas, and hydrators.
For more information and to stay updated on the latest details, follow the restaurant on social @mex1coastalcantina or visit their website at mex1coastalcantina.com.