Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Announces New Culinary Director and Director of Operations

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina this week announced the appointment of Ruddy Bollat as the new Culinary Director and Michelle Longo as the new Director of Operations.

Chef Bollat brings a wealth of culinary expertise and creativity to Mex 1 Coastal Cantina. With a distinguished background in culinary development, Chef Bollat says he is set to elevate the menu with innovative dishes that celebrate fresh, coastal ingredients while staying true to the cantina’s signature style.

Longo joins Mex 1 Coastal Cantina with a strong track record in restaurant operations and hospitality. Her role will focus on optimizing guest experiences and supporting the team to ensure the guests have a great time at Mex 1.

In a press statement, Mex 1 said:

"We are excited to welcome Ruddy and Michelle to our team. Their expertise and vision align with our commitment to delivering great food and service. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of their leadership while helping to refocus Mex 1 Coastal Cantina on the spirit of road trips down the Baja coast, coastal tacos, and margaritas, while invoking the feeling of community."

As Mex 1 Coastal Cantina embarks on this new chapter, guests can expect an updated menu, new specials, and more.

