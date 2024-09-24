Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Announces Sullivan's Island Run Club

Get ready to lace up and hit the scenic coastline with the Sullivan's Island Run Club, hosted by Mex 1 Coastal Cantina. Every Monday at 6 pm, runners of all paces can enjoy a 1-to-3 mile route through historic and scenic paths.

Afterward, you can join fellow runners back at Mex 1 for fun drink specials and post-run camaraderie. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun activity, this weekly event is perfect for everyone.

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina – Sullivan’s Island is located at 2205 Middle Street. You can learn more at www.mex1coastalcantina.com.