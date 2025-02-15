Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Celebrates National Margarita Weekend with BOGO Margaritas

Expand GATLEYWILLIAMS

To celebrate National Margarita Day, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is turning the fun into a full National Margarita Weekend, offering BOGO house margaritas on Saturday, February 22nd & Sunday, February 23rd at all locations.

“We love any excuse to celebrate margaritas, and what better way than by doubling up all weekend long?” asked Morgan Hurley of Mex 1. “Our house margaritas are legendary, and this is the perfect opportunity for guests to bring their friends and sip on the best in town.”

National Margarita Weekend specials will be available at both Mex 1 Coastal Cantina locations. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as tables will fill up fast.

For more details, visit their website or follow @Mex1CoastalCantina on social media for updates.