On Wednesday, November 27th, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina on Sullivan’s Island invites everyone to a lively evening of karaoke with local favorite, Jerrah Kohn.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., guests can enjoy drinks, music, and fun as they take the stage or cheer on others. It’s the perfect way to kick off the Thanksgiving weekend and let loose and enjoy Mex 1’s signature coastal vibe.