Mex 1 Honoring Veterans with Free Meals and Fundraiser

In honor of Veterans Day, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina invites all Veterans to enjoy a free meal on Monday, Nov. 11, as a token of appreciation for their service. The restaurant says they are proud to support and give back to those who have served our country by providing a meal in gratitude.

This year, Mex 1 is also collaborating with the Warrior Surf Foundation to raise funds for its annual wellness retreat, which offers transformative healing experiences for Veterans. The community is encouraged to join this effort by donating directly to the Warrior Surf Foundation at warriorsurf.rallyup.com/wellness-retreats.

Warrior Surf’s week-long retreats provide a continuation of their 12-week program, offering Veterans a path toward mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Each retreat day begins with morning meditation, followed by surf sessions that help participants connect with the ocean. Veterans share meals, build camaraderie, and participate in group processing sessions to share their experiences in a safe, supportive space. The day wraps up with afternoon yoga sessions.

"Our Veterans mean so much to us, and offering a free meal is just one small way to say thank you for their service," said Morgan Hurley of Mex 1 Coastal Cantina. "We are also proud to partner with the Warrior Surf Foundation to fund life-changing wellness retreats that provide Veterans with the support they need."

Veterans can visit any Mex 1 location on Nov. 11 to enjoy their complimentary meal, and all members of the community are invited to contribute to the wellness retreat fundraiser.