Mex 1 Rail Jam Announces Live Music Lineup for January 11th at Firefly Distillery

The Mex 1 Snowboard Rail Jam is bringing the heat to Firefly Distillery on January 11th, and the action doesn’t stop with snowboarding! We’re excited to announce an incredible live music lineup to keep the party going all night.

Headlining the evening is Charleston’s favorite party band, The Midnight City Band. Known for their high-energy performances, this award-winning group has been voted Charleston’s Best Cover Band every year since 2020 by readers of the Charleston City Paper. With a versatile setlist that spans old-school classics and modern hits, The Midnight City Band will have the crowd dancing all night long.

During the snowboarding action, guests will enjoy beats from local favorite Strawberry Squad. This talented collective of DJs, vocalists, and musicians will keep the energy high with their eclectic mix of tunes while riders perform jaw-dropping tricks on the custom ramp.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, January 11th, 2025

Location: Firefly Distillery, North Charleston

Doors Open: 4 PM

Snowboarding: Begins at dusk

This year’s Rail Jam promises more snow, a bigger ramp, and unforgettable entertainment. With top riders from across the country, amazing live music, delicious Mex 1 food and drinks, and Firefly libations, it’s a night you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so secure yours now and be part of Charleston’s premiere winter event!

For tickets and more event information, visit this link to buy tickets