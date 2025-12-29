Middle Street Traffic Detour Beginning Jan. 5, 2026

Beginning Jan. 5, 2026, there will be a road closure with detours around Middle Street and Station 31 to install new drainage infrastructure. The Town of Sullivan's Island says the closure will last for approximately two weeks.

Local traffic will be permitted access around barricades on the eastbound lane of Middle Street at Station 30 and the westbound lane of Middle Street at Station 32. Similar to the recent detour on Jasper Blvd., all residents will have access to their properties. Other vehicles such as delivery trucks, school buses, solid waste collection, etc., will also be allowed access around the “Road Closed to Thru Traffic” signage. A detour map will be posted on the Town’s project webpage. Please be sure to provide this information to your clients, patrons, parishioners, students, and drivers.

Town contractors will be in close communication with properties affected by this work. If you have questions, please contact Gulf Stream Construction at 843-572-4363. As always, feel free to reach out to me or Joe Henderson at jhenderson@sullivansisland.sc. gov or by phone at 843-883-5731.