Millimet Running for Re-Election

I am pleased to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Sullivan's Island Town Council. The journey we began together four years ago continues today, building upon a record of cooperative and transparent government, fiscal responsibility, preservation of the maritime forest and other natural resources unique to our island home, and the protection of our island’s historic heritage. Some specifics for you to consider:

The fiscal year 2026 budget includes, for the first time, separate operating and capital components—with further online transparency for the budget and budgeting process in the works. Department heads are now held accountable for their “business units” and are required to submit capital requests for approval or disapproval.

More efficient investment of the town’s cash balances has resulted in several hundred thousand dollars per year in current income available to fund town needs and wants, without tapping into tax or grant sources.

The preservation of the maritime forest is largely a fait accompli; the rehabilitation of the Cove Inlet Bridge is complete, and additional pocket parks are under consideration.

Markers have been placed at sites of historical significance throughout the town, and many of our batteries have been cleared of overgrowth.

These are just a few of the accomplishments of a very united Town Council. My colleagues who are also seeking re-election will no doubt highlight others. As chair of the Finance Committee, I am particularly proud of the advancements we’ve made in bringing greater fiscal responsibility, oversight and transparency to the town’s financial operations. I know many of our residents are focused—like a laser—on town expenditures. So am I.

I bring nearly 40 years of asset management, investment expertise and organizational leadership to my role on the council. I will continue to maintain a business mindset while overseeing the town's finances and serving you, the constituents.

Much remains to be done—not the least of which is a years-long, island-wide flood control project. Substantial initial funding has been received through government grants, but the process must press forward. With your support, we will continue to preserve our heritage and enhance our quality of life.

I look forward to meeting you personally and asking for your support as we approach the Nov. 4 election. Until then, I remain at your service.

Sincerely,

Scott Millimet