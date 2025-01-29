Mitigating Storm & Sea Damage: Longview vs. Day of installation fixes

Expand Fanning (Provided)

When Rebecca Fanning, Sullivan’s Island director of resilience and natural resource management, discusses drainage improvements, she emphasizes the distinction between gray and green stormwater infrastructure. Gray infrastructure, she explains, relies on pipes and pumps, while green infrastructure leverages wetlands, forests, sand, and earth to mitigate flooding.

“Gray infrastructure like diesel pumps and pipes works best the day it is installed and weakens over time, whereas green infrastructure tends to grow stronger,” Fanning said. Green solutions can be as simple as planting a tree or leaving leaves in your yard. “We have so much water to contend with on the island; even a square foot of planted ground makes a difference,” she added.

Sullivan’s Island, while beautiful, is highly vulnerable to climate change effects like intense rainfall and rising temperatures. Fanning cited Hurricane Debbie and Helene as examples, noting that “together, they eliminated about 100 feet of beach in certain stretches, taking massive amounts of sand with them.” She pointed to the resilience of green infrastructure, such as erosion control provided by seagrasses. This spring, natural regrowth will begin as seeds and roots help rebuild the foredune in the storms’ aftermath.

Historically, pipes have been the go-to solution for drainage not only on Sullivan’s Island but across barrier islands and worldwide. However, on Sullivan’s, a network of larger drainage pipes is now necessary to handle increased stormwater caused by development and more frequent severe flooding. Existing pipes also need reconfiguration, as many have been misaligned over time by ground settling.

Fanning, who took on her role with the town last spring after being recommended by Jeff Jackson, an independent contractor and naturalist with years of experience on Sullivan’s, praised the town’s commitment to preserving and restoring its forests and beaches.

Recently, the town received a completed Stormwater Master Plan developed by Seamon Whiteside and Associates (SW+). The plan outlines a comprehensive drainage infrastructure improvement strategy, and details can be found on the town’s website at sullivansisland.sc.gov.

In addition to this plan, the town has assembled an “all-star” team of contractors—including Weston & Sampson, Elko Coastal Consulting, and McCormick Taylor—to create a Resilience and Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan. This plan, broader in scope, will complement the Stormwater Master Plan. Both initiatives are federally funded through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, which also includes funding for next steps identified during planning.

Fanning said the town is encouraging the community to participate in the planning process. Information about upcoming public meetings will be shared in the town’s newsletter, which residents can sign up for at sullivansisland.us9.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=bfa2151a82e3f7655d7165f92&id=2808c9afc0.