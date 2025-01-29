Mount Pleasant Towne Centre & Charleston Animal Society to Host Pup Bowl VIII on Feb. 8

Expand Provided

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and the Charleston Animal Society are teaming up again to host Pup Bowl VIII, the cutest football game around, on Saturday, Feb. 8, from noon to 3 p.m. This annual puppy adoption event and family fun day will feature live music, kids’ activities, local food trucks, beverage vendors, and more at Towne Centre’s The Oaks, located across from Barnes & Noble.

Tickets are $10 per person, with free entry for children under 12. All ticket fees will be donated to the Charleston Animal Society. The event will begin with a performance of the national anthem by a student from Bach to Rock, accompanied by the Lucy Beckham High School Pep Band. At halftime, Sons a Pitches will perform a seasoned blend of blues, country, R&B, and Americana.

Food options include snacks from Zimos Gyros, Taternator, Delights Desserts & Coffee, Crazy Chris’s Concessions, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Holy City Popcorn. Guests can also enjoy beer and wine from Burtons Grill & Bar.

Adopters will be entered into a drawing to win a $500 gift certificate to Park West Veterinary Associates, which can be used toward their new pet’s first wellness visit, recommended testing and deworming, vaccinations, and more.