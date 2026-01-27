Mount Pleasant’s Jason Annan Takes First at Charlie Post Classic 15K

Expand Assistant Chief Mandy Hawver of the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department ran the 5K race in full bunker gear

The annual Charlie Post Classic 15K Run, 5K Run and 5K Walk were held on Sullivan’s Island on Saturday, Jan. 24. The 15K race was won by Mount Pleasant resident Jason Annan, who finished with a time of 55:52.105.

The top female finisher was Madelynne Cadeau of Charleston, who placed sixth overall with a time of 57:52.699.

Presented by the Charleston Running Club, the event honors the memory of Dr. Charlie Post, a well-known Charleston runner, triathlete and family physician who volunteered his time and medical expertise to the running community. Post served as head of the College of Charleston’s student health services and as the school’s team sports physician.

Race proceeds benefit a scholarship established in Post’s memory, which is awarded annually to a student-athlete at the College of Charleston.

