Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic Conducting Waterfront Testing on Sullivan’s Island

The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic will conduct waterfront testing on Sullivan’s Island from April 13 to April 18.

Most of the test equipment, which includes a balloon-like aerostat flying overhead, tethered drones and manned/unmanned surface vessels in the water, will launch from the western side of Sullivan’s Island, with testing primarily taking place in the Charleston Harbor and north of the jetties. Military helicopters are scheduled to also participate in the event.

During testing, military radio frequencies will not interfere with other frequencies or electronic communications in the area.

The waterborne vessels resemble capsized kayaks and miniature catamarans; the tethered balloon is white and approximately 20 feet in diameter. If members of the public see the equipment, please do not attempt to approach, touch or interfere with it.

This testing is part of NIWC Atlantic’s routine scientific mission to enhance the interoperability and performance of various naval communications system configurations and capabilities. NIWC Atlantic has conducted similar activities on Sullivan’s Island in 2023 and 2024.