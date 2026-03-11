Naval Information Warfare Center to Conduct Testing

The following is a message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety"

"Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic is conducting pre-planned technology exercises on Sullivan’s Island and in the harbor. The exercises will run from March 9-12, 2026, and March 16-19, 2026. The exercises test and evaluate advanced technologies to enhance naval readiness. The testing has been pre-planned and is not in response to current military operations.

"Residents may observe a variety of activities on the beach near Station 22, and on the mound behind Town Hall. These may include use and testing of unmanned aerial systems such as drones, robotic unmanned boats, and communications systems. Military helicopters will support the activities.

"We ask that members of the public maintain a safe distance and not approach or interfere with personnel or equipment. The public is welcome to observe from a distance.

"The testing is not expected to interfere with local electronic communications.

"For questions, please feel free to call me at 843-883-5736."