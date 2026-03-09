New Beginnings at Shop Abovo

Tucked along the lively streets of Sullivan’s Island, Shop Abovo has become more than just a boutique — it’s a community gathering place where fashion, local culture and charitable causes intersect. Through creative events and carefully curated clothing collections, the shop has built a reputation for bringing people together while giving back.

Shop owner Kasey Jane Dameo started by selling her boutique clothing online and at pop-ups in her community, reinvesting all her profits right back into the shop. In 2020, she opened her first brick-and-mortar location in New Jersey.

Shortly after, she made the move to Charleston, setting her sights on the exact space she sells from now, as it opened up right when she arrived.

“I think the stars aligned perfectly that it opened up when I got down here. And this is my dream. It’s been perfect just to be on Sullivan’s and be a part of Charleston and the community,” Dameo said.

She shared that there is special meaning behind the boutique’s name, as “abovo” is a Latin root that means “new beginnings,” and the community she has built has definitely embodied that meaning.

“We’ve built a pretty amazing community of locals, people who have just newly moved here,” she said. “It’s just a place where we could just be girls together and spend time in a beautiful place shopping for beautiful clothes.”

The shop also uses this spirit of new beginnings to give back to the community. In addition to hosting fun and creative events throughout the year, Shop Abovo incorporates animal adoption events.

“Thousands of people come out to the island to walk past the shop, spend time in our front yard, come in and out of the shop or shop at the local businesses. We saw that as a perfect opportunity to get the puppies in the faces of the right people,” she said.

Dameo describes the style of her boutique as “boho chic,” emphasizing that there’s a little something for everyone, regardless of age or style.

“My mom and my grandma were two of my biggest supporters when I first started, so I liked the idea of three generations being able to walk into the shop and all leave with something,” Dameo said.

The boutique is constantly bringing in new items in addition to its popular Charleston and Sullivan’s Island merchandise. She said she gets a lot of style inspiration for the pieces from the women of Charleston themselves.

“Of all ages, they’re all super hip and cool, and just people-watching and being out and about in my own city definitely helps to inspire,” she said.

For the shop’s owner, Shop Abovo has been rewarding in many ways, adding that helping her customers feel confident “means the absolute world.”