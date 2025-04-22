New Restaurant and Event Space to Open in Mount Pleasant This Summer

Expand Rendering

High Tide Provisions, a local hospitality company, today announced its first restaurant concept, Frank & Jack’s, is set to debut in late summer 2025 at 1434 I’On Road in Mount Pleasant.

Set on a two-acre lot just off Highway 17, Frank & Jack’s will combine a spacious indoor dining area and bar, a large outdoor lawn with a walk-up bar window, and a stand-alone ice cream shack.

High Tide Provisions’ culinary partner, Chef Jonathan Rohland, developed the restaurant’s menu, which the company says "reimagines nostalgic favorites with a modern twist." The bar will offer a selection of craft beers, cocktails and wine.

“Frank & Jack’s is more than just a restaurant—it’s a celebration of community,” said Stephanie Samuels, project leader at High Tide Provisions. “With our spacious indoor and outdoor areas, it’s a perfect place for everything from casual happy hours to leisurely lunches to spirited dinners. It’s designed to be a space where people come together to make memories.”

Frank & Jack’s is set to open in late summer 2025, with daily service for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

For the latest information, visit frankandjackschs.com and follow the progress on Instagram at @frankandjackschs.