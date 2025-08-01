Novak Announces Re-election Run

Expand Provided

I have truly enjoyed serving as a member and mayor pro tem of the Sullivan’s Island Town Council and appreciate the encouragement from so many to seek a second term. After much reflection, I am honored to seek re-election during the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

During the past four years, our island has come together to manage the pressures created by the unprecedented growth around us while preserving the history, character and charm of our uniquely beautiful barrier island community. We have successfully transitioned to a new town administrator, reformed our police department, retained our first director of natural resource management and secured a supply of water sufficient to meet residents’ needs for the next 40 years. We have begun a program to replace our antiquated stormwater infrastructure and successfully partnered with our neighbors to renourish large portions of our beaches at little expense to residents. We have improved our public spaces, including the new nature trail that now runs from Fort Moultrie to the lighthouse; rehabilitated Cove Inlet Bridge and Poe Avenue Park; and developed a plan to renovate the heart of our community in Stith Park.

More importantly, we have done these things together. I have worked hard to listen to the views of all residents, deliberate transparently and make decisions always in the best interests of our community. I have sought to engage residents proactively and inform everyone of the decisions facing our community so they can actively participate in addressing them.

As a result, we have increased avenues for public participation, including by increasing the time for public comment and creating TOSI Talks, a town newsletter, and the Everbridge emergency notification system. We have also improved the town’s budgetary process by creating designated reserve funds and separately describing capital budget items in documents easily accessible on the town’s website. Importantly, we have also built strong relationships with our neighbors to ensure quick assistance in times of need.

There remains, however, a great deal to do, including obtaining outside funding to upgrade our stormwater infrastructure and relocate our overhead power lines underground. We must also continue building strong ties within our community and with neighbors, and enhance the quality of life for residents through improved public spaces and community events.

I look forward to addressing these challenges. I also look forward to continuing this work together. I hope to have your support.