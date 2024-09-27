Novella Homes Breathes New Life into Sullivan’s Island’s Historic Movie Theater

Expand Artist’s rendering (subject to change)

Charleston-based custom home builder Novella Homes today announced a transformative project to bring new life to one of Sullivan’s Island’s most iconic structures: the long-vacant Fort Moultrie Post Theatre at 1454 Middle Street.

Partnering with Kevan Hoertdoerfer Architects and Mary Welch Fox Design, Novella Homes plans to convert the theater, originally built for soldiers in the 1930s, into a 6,000-square-foot single-family residence in the heart of the island.

The project, set to be completed in 2026, will preserve the key architectural elements of the former theater while transforming the interior into a luxury home with an “industrial meets coastal.”

“We’re not just building a home; we’re restoring a piece of living history,” said Stephen Guaglianone, owner of Novella Homes. “This project offers us the unique opportunity to give new purpose to an important building on Sullivan’s Island. By preserving the theater’s structure, we’re honoring its past while giving the space a second chance.”

The theater was converted into a warehouse in the 1970s and has stood empty for nearly 40 years. The new home will feature 22-foot ceilings and a theater room on the second floor, a nod to the building’s original purpose.