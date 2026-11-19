What if the most historically significant place in America isn't Boston or Philadelphia, but a small island just outside of Charleston, South Carolina? Norm Rickeman believes Sullivan's Island makes a compelling case.

After five years volunteering at Fort Moultrie and immersing himself in the island's incredible past, Rickeman has published BULLSEYE: Fort Moultrie at the Center of America's History, a new book exploring 500 years of history that unfolded along Sullivan’s coast.

In the book's introduction, Rickeman poses an interesting question: If you could fire an arrow at a map of the United States and land it on the country's most historic location, where would it hit? His definition of "historic" is a single place where hundreds of years of significant events and people could be witnessed within eyeshot or earshot.

His answer? Sullivan's Island.

"I argue that no other single spot in America has more history," Rickeman said.

I met with Rickeman at Obstinate Daughter, a favorite Sullivan's Island gathering spot whose very name pays homage to the colony's defiance during the American Revolution. The name traces back to a British general who reportedly referred to South Carolina as "that obstinate daughter" after its refusal to submit to British rule.

Sitting in a restaurant with a name rooted in the island's past, surrounded by historic landmarks and reminders of the stories that were written here, it was easy to appreciate Rickeman's point.

500 Years of History, One Island

One of the things that stands out about BULLSEYE is the sheer span of history it covers. Imagine standing on the beach of Fort Moultrie for 500 years. Rickeman proposes you’d be watching centuries of America’s most important historical events unfold before you. In his opinion, the good, the bad, and the ugly of American history have all passed through this small stretch of coastline.

"Our history is sweeping—from seeing canoes of Indigenous peoples with bow and arrow to submarines carrying nuclear missiles. From the sounds of the chains and shackles of the enslaved to the faint strains of 'We Shall Overcome' wafting across the harbor from the Charleston Cigar Factory strike of 1945," Rickeman says.

When asked whether anyone has challenged his claim, Rickeman didn't hesitate. "I have tested my views over many years with hundreds of visitors and find that only Boston people have a negative visceral reaction to not being number one!" he said.

And while Boston objectively deserves much of the attention when it comes to America's early history, Rickeman believes Sullivan's Island also deserves a place at the top of the conversation.

Boston loyalists, he explained, are quick to bring up the Boston Tea Party stating Charleston didn’t have one. Rickeman’s response: “No, we didn’t have one tea party, we had three.” The first of which occurred a week before Boston's famous protest.

His new book supports his claim by highlighting major events that shaped the nation but also the surprising connections and contrasts between them. For Rickeman, some of the most fascinating discoveries were the unexpected finds and stories that don't always make it into the history books. Among those mentioned are the height of America's piracy era during Blackbeard's blockade of Charles Town Harbor, South Carolina’s six instances of resisting authority, and the many notable figures connected to the area like Edgar Allan Poe, Robert E. Lee, Clara Barton, Norman Rockwell, George Marshall, and John F. Kennedy, among others.

It's an extraordinary collection of stories, all tied to one place.

Filling the Void: Why BULLSEYE Needed to Be Written

Rickeman's interest in Fort Moultrie began in 2021, shortly after he and his wife, Kathy, moved to Sullivan's Island. A self-described history nut, he was intrigued by the fort on their small barrier island at the mouth of Charleston Harbor. Yet, despite his interest in history, he admitted he had never heard of Fort Moultrie before moving to the area.

He began volunteering with the National Park Service at the fort, where he gradually discovered just how much history surrounded him. While Fort Sumter, located just over a mile away in Charleston Harbor, is the area's more prominent tourist destination, Rickeman realized Fort Moultrie had an equally, if not more compelling story to tell.

"We tell the Sumter story at Moultrie too, but there’s so much more to share about Fort Moultrie and Sullivan’s Island," he explained. From the country's earliest days through the conflicts and cultural movements that followed, Rickeman believes Fort Moultrie offers an opportunity to explore a much wider story of America's past.

His first book, UNSUNG: William Moultrie and the Battle of Sullivan's Island, focused on one particular battle and an American hero whose contributions Rickeman felt had been overlooked. With BULLSEYE, he takes a much broader approach, bringing together the many people, events, and movements that have shaped Sullivan's Island over five centuries.

In many ways, Rickeman felt he was filling a void. Fort Moultrie, he believes, is underrated, much like its namesake, General William Moultrie. While the fort is often associated with the Revolutionary War, its history encompasses so much more: Indigenous peoples, settlement and colonization, the slave trade, piracy, economic development, warfare, arts and literature, and even the debate surrounding America's national pastime–baseball.

A History Worth Discovering

Rickeman hopes readers will take away from BULLSEYE a greater appreciation for the history that exists right in their own backyard.

"All Americans have been impacted by what has happened in these four square miles, and every American should appreciate this history and where it's led us today," he said.

He encourages both island residents and visitors to explore the fort, look beyond the familiar stories, and recognize the historical significance of the ground beneath their feet.

"We live on hallowed ground," he writes in his open letter to Sullivan's Island residents, encouraging neighbors to come see the history for themselves.

An Invitation to Explore

Published on July 4, 2026, in celebration of America's 250th anniversary of independence, BULLSEYE arrives at a fitting time. As the nation reflects on its founding and the events that have shaped its history, Rickeman believes there is no better time to revisit the histories of Sullivan's Island itself.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to explore Fort Moultrie, experience these historic places firsthand, and discover the many stories that make this island so extraordinary.

Copies of BULLSEYE: Fort Moultrie at the Center of America's History are available in the Fort Moultrie gift shop and through Friends of Charleston National Parks at friendscnp.org/bullseye. All profits and royalties benefit Friends of Charleston National Parks and its work supporting the National Park Service.

In the book's introduction, Rickeman encourages Americans to take a closer look at their own "patch of dirt" and reflect on the rich and unique history that surrounds them.

For those on Sullivan's Island, you won't have to travel far to discover an extraordinary piece of American history. In fact, you may already be standing on it.