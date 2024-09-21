One Lucky Dog: Finley

Expand Credit: Jay & Val McHenry

Oh dear, I’m a little uncomfortable being the center of attention, but since we’re not making eye contact, I’m good.

I’m a COVID dog, so my life started at a different pace. When Mom and Dad first brought me home, I met my immediate best friend, Dewey. He was my idol and taught me everything I needed to know. When he was leaving, he told me that I was in charge—such an honor, and I take it very seriously!

I am...

Protective and the leader of the pack! Just ask the big brown truck and the human that stops at our house. They’ll tell you who’s the boss. Also, I’m a private detective and a crime stopper. McGruff the Crime Dog is my hero.

Stealthy like a ninja. I like to suddenly show up while staring at Mom and Dad from the corner of the room. Since they don’t hear me coming, they freak out! Hee hee, it’s fun.

I’m also extremely detail-oriented and keep my humans in check. Tick tock, Mom and Dad—you’re off schedule. Grab your ice, Dad. Let’s get to work. Your floor filing system needs its paperweight!

My favorite nap spots are the warm, clean clothes from the fluffing machine, warm rocks outside, or being submerged in the sunbeams on the porch. While charging, I can’t be bothered—until I realize I need to pee.

And oh! I’m petite and handsome. Eh-hummm…no further explanation needed.

Lastly, I’d say I’m suspicious, curious, and a little braver each day! I have the best mom and dad EVER. They make me feel so comforted, like my Thundershirt!

They made me a lucky dog, and for that, I give them kisses all day long. Come close and see for yourself!