One Lucky Dog: Sunshine

Bonjour… I’m Sunshine, but I’m called Sunny on most days; that’s what my family mostly calls me. True to my name, I love the sunshine. Plus, I like to think I brought more sunshine to my big sister. She and I bonded early because my snuggles helped her sleep at night. She’s my hero!

When she went off to school, I quickly moved over to Mom. I must have my human touch at all times. Even during my beauty sleep, don’t even think about moving when we snuggle because I will growl if you don’t remain still. I must have my rest; I can’t have any bags under my eyes. I have a standard for looking good, and the groomers know this too. After a good spa day of nails, hair, and teeth, my fetching good looks are on display—so much so that the groomers have me sit in the front with them—on their lap, of course.

Hygiene is very important to me. I embrace my feminine side; balance is the key to life. I’m very fierce and protective when others approach, big dogs included; however, I do enjoy a swanky tie and a sweater for days I’d like to feel a little extra special. Red is my best color, but I’m a tiger deep down. My Clemson jersey matches the rest of my family on game days, and this year, I get to visit them at school! I cannot wait for road trips where the wind cascades through my curls.

Life on the island is the Sunny Show. My days include walks while barking at the big dogs to let them know who’s in charge. Fierce is what they think when they see me coming. Then it’s time to nap in the comfort of pillows stacked throughout the house after I hide my treasures. Then, time for "BRAVO!" What are those housewives getting into today? Hey, I like what I like! I’m so confident that I can even rock a diaper. I get a little excited sometimes, but we won’t focus on that.

I’m a pawsitive dog, and I live life like it’s a lap of sunshine. In my world, there are no rainy days when you have such a great family as I do. They make me sparkle and allow me to run the house on my terms. I am such a lucky dog—a little sassy and salty, but as long as I have my family next to me, I will forever live life as their bundle of sunshine.