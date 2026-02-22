Op-Ed: The Battle of Sullivan’s Island Deserves a Bigger Place in American History

The Battle of Sullivan’s Island on June 28, 1776, remains one of the most significant — and misunderstood — events in our nation’s history. Ken Burns hit the target but missed the bull’s-eye in his American Revolution documentary. He covered the battle briefly, and it was well done, but he missed its strategic importance.

I was disappointed after two episodes of the documentary, which covered events through July 4, 1776. The June 28 battle was not included. However, I was pleased to see its inclusion early in the third episode. Unfortunately, it was treated as somewhat of an afterthought and a subset of what was happening in the North.

The episode begins with the naval invasion of New York. It mentions that the massive fleet was reinforced by vessels from the South, then explains what those ships had been doing in Charles Town. A strong description of the battle and the leadership of Col. William Moultrie follows. It concludes by noting that the British were so soundly defeated they would not attempt another Southern invasion for years.

If this battle had been fought in Boston Harbor, it would be part of American lore. Four hundred thirty-five untested militia members defeated the might of the British army and navy. This was a full-scale invasion by the most powerful military force in the world, aimed at capturing the richest city in the colonies and its strategic harbor.

Nine warships attacked the fort from the harbor, and nearly 3,000 redcoats were poised to strike from Long Island (now the Isle of Palms). The mission was authorized by King George III. Controlling Charles Town Harbor could have taken the Southern colonies out of the war early, as a significant Loyalist population in the Carolinas and Georgia was expected to join British forces. A substantial neutral population may also have sided with what appeared to be the winning side.

The fall of Charleston in 1780 is often described as the greatest American defeat of the Revolutionary War. What if that defeat had occurred in 1776? It could have altered the entire course of the war at a time when the Continental Army was especially vulnerable.

I am a relatively new South Carolina resident and have no vested interest in promoting a parochial view of local history. As a Midwesterner, I had never heard of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island or William Moultrie five years ago. I initially assumed it was a regional story. The more I learned, the more surprised I became that it is not more prominent in our national origin narrative. I speak throughout the state on this topic and have not encountered meaningful disagreement. I encourage others to review the history and draw their own conclusions.

My friends at SC250 use the tagline, “Where our independence was really won.” That sentiment does not apply only to 1780 and 1781. We began winning the war here on June 28, 1776.

Norm Rickeman

Sullivan’s Island resident

National Park Service volunteer at Fort Moultrie

Author of Unsung: William Moultrie and the Battle of Sullivan’s Island (2024)