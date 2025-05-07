Painted Bunting Returns to Sullivan’s Island for Fifth Straight Year

Expand Painted Bunting (Provided)

It has been an exciting spring season at the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station (SIBBS)! We have found several surprise birds in our nets, including a wood thrush, a northern waterthrush, and several adult male common yellowthroats. All three species are migrants using the protected land as a stopover location during their spring journeys to their breeding grounds.

The biggest surprise of all came when we recaptured an adult male painted bunting that we originally banded on April 21, 2020. We have recaptured this bird every year since—usually on or very close to April 21. I strongly believed the bird had perished, since this highly punctual male had yet to be sighted and was running a full eight days late. Much to our surprise, we recaptured him on April 29 and breathed a sigh of relief.

Site fidelity to breeding grounds has been recorded in many migratory songbird species. These tiny creatures use the stars, magnetic fields and day length to orient themselves in time and space. Banding data has shown that many songbirds depart the tropics and arrive on their breeding grounds on the exact same dates each year. Weather systems can delay their timing and occasionally throw them off course.

Thankfully, this painted bunting successfully returned to his favorite cedar tree on Sullivan’s Island at Station 16, with only a minor flight delay!

If you would like to volunteer or visit the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station, email Sarah at sullivansislandbirds@gmail.com.