PHOTO GALLERY: Children's Pop Up Book Sale on Sullivan's Island

The Charleston Friends of the Library hosted a “Books at the Beach” pop-up sale Sept. 5 at the Island Club on Sullivan's Island.

Proceeds from the children’s book sale will benefit programs at the Charleston County Public Library, including the Edgar Allan Poe branch on Sullivan’s Island.

“We are so grateful to the members of the Sullivan’s Island Club for their generosity in donating books and shopping the children’s pop-up sale,” the group said in a statement. “It was wonderful to see so many young readers.”

All photos courtesy of Charleston Friends of the Library.