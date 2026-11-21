Expand Bikes lined up and ready to be loaded for a trip to the Toys for Tots distribution center in North Charleston during a previous Sullivan’s Island Police Department bike drive

It seems like it really wouldn’t be the holidays on Sullivan’s Island – at least for the past six years – until the town’s Police Department kicks off its bicycle drive, an annual event that unites residents on and off the island in a cause that epitomizes the seasonal spirit of giving. Even more important, the drive provides bikes for hundreds of Lowcountry kids who might otherwise be forced to do without.

Donations of bicycles and helmets, which began rolling in on Nov. 1, will continue through Dec. 13. The following morning, 300 or more bikes will be lined up along Middle Street in front of Town Hall, and, after a brief ceremony, loaded onto a truck provided by Timmy Hayes Moving and transported to the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots distribution center in North Charleston.

Now in its sixth year, the event has already provided nearly 2,000 Lowcountry youngsters with bicycles and helmets. As in the past, this year’s goal of 300 bikes will be exceeded, according to Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Glenn Meadows. The impetus to launch the program came from Meadows’ wife Jennifer. A native of Wilmington, North Carolina, she suggested that a similar effort at nearby Wrightsville Beach could be copied in the Lowcountry.

“She thought, ‘Well, we should try that on Sullivan’s Island,’” the chief said. “Sure enough, there was an outpouring of support. She thought it would be a great way for the Police Department to give back to the community, and it worked out that way. Every year, we are amazed at the support.”

Donations have come from throughout coastal Carolina and beyond, but two of the most avid champions of the program call Sullivan’s Island home. Meadows pointed out that a local family that, as usual, chose to remain anonymous continued its tradition of donating 100 bicycles. And Davie Cauthen, 2-year-old daughter of Pierce and Tina Cauthen, chipped in with a similar number.

Expand During a previous Sullivan’s Island bike drive, Police Chief Glenn Meadows rolled a pair of bikes to the trucks that took them to North Charleston for distribution to area kids

Meadows said most of the bikes require assembly, and town employees and local residents have donated their time to help make the holidays happy for area youngsters. With assistance from LENS (Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support) Sullivan’s Island, headed by Ali Berney, one assembly day already has been held at the Police Department, and another is scheduled for Dec. 5.

“We’re going to build as many bikes as we can in a three-hour window,” Meadows said.

A new wrinkle that was tried successfully last year will make it easier for supporters to donate bikes. A QR code on the Police Department Facebook page – facebook.com/SIPDstrong – will take you to an Amazon gift registry where you can choose a bicycle or two and have it shipped directly to SIPD headquarters on Middle Street.

A sentence on the SIPD Facebook page says everything that needs to be said about the Sullivan’s Island Police Department bike drive: “Every bicycle represents a child’s smile on Christmas morning. Thank you to our island residents, local businesses, friends and supporters who continue to make this tradition so special.”