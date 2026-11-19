Battery Gadsden Cultural Center welcomed preservationist, photographer and author Bill Fitzpatrick on Nov. 12 for a presentation titled "The Road to Taveau Church." Attendees gathered to hear Fitzpatrick share the remarkable story of a nearly forgotten historic church in Berkeley County and the extraordinary efforts to save a building that holds an important place in South Carolina's history.

Fitzpatrick's journey to Taveau Church began years earlier, when he set out to photograph South Carolina's historic landmarks listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Over the years, his travels took him to approximately 1,500 historic properties and 625 churches. Along the way, he met the dedicated individuals and congregations working to preserve these often-overlooked places of worship.

His photographs and experiences eventually inspired his book, South Carolina's Sacred Spaces, published in 2019. What began as a personal collection of favorite churches grew into a larger preservation effort. Fitzpatrick partnered with Preservation South Carolina to make the book available to a wider audience, with proceeds supporting the organization's Sacred Spaces preservation work.

Among the many churches he encountered, one would eventually capture his attention in a particularly meaningful way.

The Road to Taveau Church

Located in the rural community of Cordesville in Berkeley County, along the west branch of the Cooper River, Taveau Church is a rare surviving example of an antebellum wooden church.

Built in 1835 by Martha Caroline Swinton Ball Taveau as a Presbyterian church on Clermont Plantation, the building took on a new and significant role following her death in 1847, when it became a place of worship for Black Methodists. For more than 125 years, generations of African American families gathered within its walls, making it an important center of faith and community life.

Fitzpatrick first photographed Taveau in 2014. What he encountered was heartbreaking. The once-beautiful wooden structure had deteriorated dramatically. The roof was open to the elements, rain poured inside, and animals had taken up residence in the building. Years of neglect had left the church dangerously close to collapse.

Yet, despite its condition, the building remained remarkably intact.

Fitzpatrick explained that much of the original construction had survived, including historic windows, long exterior boards and other architectural details. The quality of the original craftsmanship was extraordinary. Even after decades of exposure and neglect, the structure retained so much of its original character that it was clear this was a building worth saving.

He recalled realizing that Taveau was much more than an old country church. It was an important witness to generations of history, and its story had not yet been fully told.

A History Much Bigger Than the Building

One of the most compelling parts of Fitzpatrick's presentation was the broader historical significance of the Cooper River area.

The surrounding region was shaped by plantation agriculture, slavery and the lives of the enslaved Africans whose knowledge, labor and traditions helped build the Lowcountry. Their influence extended far beyond the plantations, shaping the culture, beliefs, music and religious traditions of the region.

Taveau's history provides an important window into that past. The church witnessed the evolution of worship and community among Black residents through slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, segregation and the civil rights era.

Fitzpatrick discussed the importance of understanding the many influences that shaped the area's religious traditions, including African spiritual practices, connections to the natural world, Indigenous influences and the arrival of Christian missionaries.

The church's transition from Presbyterian worship to a Black Methodist congregation in 1847 marked the beginning of a remarkable legacy. Its sanctuary became a place where generations gathered, worshipped, shared traditions and strengthened their community.

As Fitzpatrick emphasized, the significance of Taveau extends well beyond its architecture. It is a place that helps tell a much larger story about the people who lived, worked and worshipped along the Cooper River.

From Near Collapse to a Remarkable Restoration

Although Taveau Church closed its doors as an active congregation in 1974, its importance was never forgotten by everyone. The local community continued to care about the building, even as the cost of preserving it became increasingly difficult.

Years after photographing the church, Fitzpatrick remembered Taveau when he became involved with the leadership of Preservation South Carolina. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, he helped bring renewed attention to the church and its historical significance.

In June 2023, Preservation South Carolina, with the support of the Taveau Legacy Committee, acquired the church from the United Methodist Conference and began the work of stabilizing and restoring it.

The undertaking required an extraordinary commitment. During his presentation, Fitzpatrick discussed the approximately $1.3 million raised toward the preservation effort and the many organizations and individuals who contributed to making the project possible.

The restoration has involved carefully preserving and reusing original building materials wherever possible. Rather than simply rebuilding the church, the goal has been to retain its historic character and protect the craftsmanship that allowed it to survive for nearly two centuries.

Preservation South Carolina has worked alongside preservation contractors, historians, community representatives and numerous funding partners. The project has also received support from the National Trust for Historic Preservation's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, the South Carolina Department of Archives and History, Berkeley County Tourism and other partners.

The restoration is a remarkable example of what can happen when individuals and organizations recognize the value of a historic place and come together to protect it.

Looking Toward the Future

The vision for Taveau Church extends beyond restoring the physical structure. The goal is to return this historic landmark to meaningful use as a community gathering place where its history can be shared and appreciated by future generations.

Fitzpatrick told attendees that plans are underway to welcome local visitors in 2027.

When completed, Taveau will offer an opportunity to explore an important chapter of South Carolina history that has too often been overlooked. Its story is one of faith, perseverance, community and the enduring importance of preserving places that connect us to the past.

As the evening came to a close, one message from Fitzpatrick's presentation stood out: The church was fortunate to have been discovered and recognized when it was. Had the effort been delayed much longer, this irreplaceable piece of history might have been lost forever.

"Got there just in time" was an especially fitting sentiment for a project that has brought new life to a building that stood on the brink of disappearing.

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center thanks Bill Fitzpatrick for sharing his photographs, research and passion for historic preservation. His presentation reminded attendees that preserving history is about more than saving old buildings. It is about protecting the stories, experiences and contributions of the people who came before us.

Taveau Church is a testament to that responsibility, and its restoration ensures that generations to come will have the opportunity to learn from and appreciate its remarkable history.