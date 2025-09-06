Quebec, mais oui!

Expand Credit: Carol Antman

After two short flights from Charleston, Mark and I felt like we’d arrived in Europe: Quebec. August is what frustrated Uber drivers call “orange cone season.” It’s the only time it’s warm enough for road repairs. For us, it was a month away from the Southern heat and a better time to visit than the frigid Canadian winter that requires crampons just to walk out the door and holing up in Montreal’s underground city.

There was a bit of culture shock. Everyone speaks French. Quebec has a larger percentage of native French speakers than Paris. Several residents we met were from North Africa and had immigrated under Canada’s Express Entry system, which benefits French speakers. I’ve been enjoying the Afro pop music they shared with me on Pandora. We wondered if we would have problems with the language, but most people spoke some English. We used Google Translate occasionally. Would we have problems with the politics? Not at all. Everyone was friendly in a reserved, big-city way. “They don’t resent people from the U.S.,” our Québécois friend Dawn told us. “They feel sorry for you.”

The cuisine is a main attraction. It ranges from the sublime (French tasting menus, magnificent pastries, soup-bowl-sized lattes, fabulous seafood and Asian cafés) to the ridiculous (a black slice of seal meat atop a quiche). There were plenty of pâtés and tartars. A radiant kaleidoscope of fresh produce at Montreal’s Jean Talon Market drew us to the strawberries, which we ate by the handful. We stocked up on cheeses and traveled to Île d’Orléans just for the goat milk ice cream. And then there’s the ubiquitous poutine—a mix of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy plus your choice of meats and vegetables. About 900 calories. We tried it once. That was enough.

Everyone was outside enjoying the weather. I’d unknowingly booked a VRBO in Montreal’s gay neighborhood, and to add to the excitement, it was Pride Week. Along the pedestrian St. Catherine Street, we strolled past ethnic restaurants, patisseries and sex shops while outrageously dressed men competed in relay races, sang karaoke and played carnival games. Free condoms were handed out from a wheelbarrow. A man wearing only a Speedo and a dog mask sang to a boom box. But it wasn’t the only street scene in Montreal and Quebec City. Nearly every day brought another cultural festival—French, English, First Nation. There were free concerts and large music festivals. We watched fireworks from our rooftop and bought VIP tickets to see them up close with booming music accompaniment. Montreal is where Cirque du Soleil began as street buskers. We went to their big tent on the riverfront for their astonishing show Luzia. Daredevils juggling chainsaws and fire drew crowds on Quebec City’s waterfront every day.

We noticed a few cultural differences. Canada is larger than the United States, but the U.S. has eight times the population. “There aren’t as many people to choose from when you start dating,” Dawn told us. Families, as a result, are very diverse. At the English-language Morrin Centre, the director told us, “There is very little racial purity in Quebec.” Because every family has a mixture of ethnicities and lifestyles, the culture is more tolerant. Most bathrooms have private stalls but are coed. One that didn’t had a sign that read: Use whichever bathroom you’re most comfortable with. Dawn pointed out that abortion is legal but “a nonissue”; marijuana is legal “but nobody cares.” We also noticed that several taxes were added to every bill. But our walking tour guide highlighted the benefits: daycare that cost her $10 a day and a transportation system so convenient she’s never needed a car.

We also noticed how prominently First Nation culture is celebrated. We were told that when the original inhabitants of Canada met the French, they thought the French were foolish for needing to write everything down when they had a rich oral tradition. We learned more at a festival, museum, multimedia show and nature walk. It impressed us that before any performance, the tribal land of that venue is acknowledged.

Our days were filled with walking—lots of walking, especially in Quebec, where long staircases lead to the historic district. Along Montreal’s St. Lawrence Street we strolled through a series of ethnic neighborhoods and past the famous Schwartz’s Deli, where a line two blocks long waited for smoked meat sandwiches. Montreal’s botanical garden was preparing for its Garden of Light Festival, with ponds full of gigantic luminary animals. An excursion to the waterfalls at Montmorency was delightful, and a day at the Nordic spa was transcendent. We didn’t learn much French, but we did adopt a local custom: every day we sat in a charming café to enjoy a croissant and latte.

For hot links and more photos, see peaksandpotholes.blogspot.com.