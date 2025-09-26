Rob Fowler Tells of Hurricane Hugo

Few topics spark more local interest than Hurricane Hugo. That was proven true on Thursday, Sept. 18, when the sanctuary at Sunrise Presbyterian Church filled with residents eager to hear meteorologist Rob Fowler’s presentation, Hurricane Hugo – Then and Now. Having lived through Hugo and reported on it extensively, Fowler was uniquely qualified to speak. For his remarkable coverage, he was named Meteorologist of the Year by the National Weather Association.

Fowler grew up in Atlanta and earned a communications degree from Georgia Southern University. He later received his Broadcast Meteorology Certification from Mississippi State University. Before becoming chief meteorologist at WCBD News 2 in 1987, he worked at stations in Savannah, Georgia, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

His accolades are many, both on and off camera. This past January, Fowler received the Award of Distinction, the Masters Award, from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. This lifetime achievement honor recognizes broadcasters who have made significant contributions to the state and exemplify high professional standards.

In 2006, Gov. Mark Sanford presented Fowler with the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian award. Fowler was nominated by members of the U.S. Marine Corps for his tireless work organizing Toys for Tots collections and distributions in the Lowcountry.

During his presentation, Fowler emphasized several points. Regarding Hugo, he noted that the local devastation could have been worse had the storm come ashore around Edisto Island instead of Charleston Harbor. Based on historical averages, he warned the area is overdue for another major storm.

“It’s not a matter of if. It’s a matter of when,” Fowler said.

He also stressed that climate change is contributing to stronger, more frequent tropical systems. His message: Be prepared. Have a plan. His own family begins planning each June at the start of hurricane season. He urged residents to heed official warnings, stressing that failure to do so can be fatal. Though the season’s peak has passed, he reminded the audience that plenty of risk remains.

In a lively Q&A session, Fowler was asked about the greatest challenge in getting out accurate information when a storm is approaching. His answer: social media. He contrasted today’s flood of online misinformation with the media landscape of 1989, when Hugo struck.

The Battery Gadsden Cultural Center extends its sincere thanks to Rob Fowler for such an outstanding presentation as part of its monthly speaker series.