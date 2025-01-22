Roseate Group of Wells Fargo Advisors named one of Forbes 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

Roseate Group of Wells Fargo Advisors has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Wealth Management Team for 2025. This accolade recognizes teams that are setting the benchmark for best practices and consistently providing an excellent client experience.

“We are honored to be named as one of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams. We believe this recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering personalized, strategic guidance to our clients and keeping abreast of industry trends,” said Robert E. Vingi, Jr., Private Wealth Financial Advisor. “We take immense pride in helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, and being included on this prestigious list makes us grateful for the trust our clients place in us every day.”

Roseate Group, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is comprised of 11 team members. Financial advisors Robert Vingi, David McCallum, Wendy Brewer, Aaron Barber, and Howard Edwards collectively oversee more than $3 billion in client assets as of January 1, 2025.

2025 Forbes Best in State Wealth Management Teams

2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams: Awarded January 2025; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 3/31/23 - 3/31/24 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Best-in State Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. 11,674 wealth management teams were considered for the rating; 5,331 (45.66% percent of candidates) were named 2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams.

About Wells Fargo Advisors

With $2.147 trillion in client assets as of October 11, 2024, Wells Fargo Advisors provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Our vast network of financial advisors, one of the nation’s largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Brokerage services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of October 11, 2024. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com