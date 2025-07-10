Say Cheese, Fort Moultrie!

Expand FCNP Photo Contest Flyer - 2

Calling all shutterbugs, hobbyists, and history lovers—this summer, your favorite national park wants to see Fort Moultrie through your lens!

The Friends of Charleston National Parks (FCNP) recently announced their 2025 Photo Contest, and it’s officially time to break out the camera, clean your phone lens, and start capturing the essence of Fort Moultrie.

This year’s contest invites photographers of all ages and experience levels to creatively showcase the natural beauty, historic structures, and powerful storytelling potential of this iconic site on Sullivan’s Island. Whether you’re shooting cannon shadows at golden hour, moss-covered brick, or a curious fiddler crab, we want to see your take!

Contest Details:

Submission Window: June 15 – September 30, 2025

Eligibility: Photos taken at any time are welcome—just submit them during the entry window!

How to Submit: Upload up to three high-resolution photos (JPEG, PNG, or TIFF) here: https://www.friendscnp.org/photo-contest

Include your name, contact info, and a short narrative describing your photo and how it fits the theme.

What’s In It For You?

One talented winner’s image will be featured on the official 2026 Fort Moultrie Site Pass (yes, the one visitors carry!), plus it’ll hang in the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center with full credit to the photographer. Other winners will snag prizes and be recognized on the National Park Service and FCNP websites and social media. Select submissions may also be showcased in a public exhibit—talk about bragging rights!

A Few Fine-Print Notes:

Photos must feature something on or around the Fort Moultrie site (natural or cultural), must be your original work, and the winning Site Pass photo must be horizontal.

Important note on drones: Per federal law, flying drones over any National Park Service property or structure—including Fort Moultrie and its grounds—is strictly prohibited. While drone photography over the beach or Intracoastal Waterway is allowed, any images captured via drones must not be taken above NPS-managed land or buildings.

So, whether you’re a seasoned pro or just love snapping sunset shots on your beach walk, this is your chance to make history through history.

For full details, submission link, and sizing specs, visit: https://www.friendscnp.org/photo-contest

Now go on—capture Fort Moultrie in a whole new light.