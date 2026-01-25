SC250 Seeks Approval to Build Replica Palmetto Log Fort on Sullivan’s Island

The South Carolina Semiquincentennial Commission is seeking permission from the Town of Sullivan’s Island to construct a temporary replica of the historic palmetto log fort as part of the state’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

SC250, chartered by the South Carolina General Assembly in 2018, was created to recognize and promote South Carolina’s role in the Revolutionary War through public education, engagement and historical interpretation.

Brett Bennett, president of the Charleston County SC250 committee, presented the proposal to Sullivan’s Island Town Council on Tuesday, Jan. 20. The plan calls for a historically accurate reproduction of the original palmetto log fort that defended the island during the 1776 Battle of Fort Sullivan.

SC250 is requesting permission to use Battery Butler/Capron, commonly known as “the Mound,” as the site for the structure. During the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976, a similar exhibit was constructed on National Park Service property adjacent to Fort Moultrie. Bennett said that option was explored extensively, but the National Park Service is unable to accommodate the project due to ground-disturbance restrictions and limited resources.

The Mound offers several logistical advantages, including available field space, nearby parking, public restrooms, and proximity to law enforcement and emergency services.

The original fort measured approximately 500 feet on each side. The proposed structure would represent only a fraction of that size but would be built to scale in terms of design, materials and height. The replica would feature 20-foot-tall walls constructed from palmetto logs salvaged after Dominion Energy removed trees near power lines on the island. The walls are expected to be filled with sand to reflect historical construction methods that helped absorb cannon fire. The structure would also be ADA-accessible.

All construction costs would be covered by SC250 through sponsorships, grants or private donations. Sullivan’s Island would not be responsible for any construction expenses associated with the project.

The structure would be temporary and remain in place through September 2027. Bennett said the extended timeline would give residents and visitors ample opportunity to experience the exhibit.

“Anybody who has interest in this structure or the exhibit itself will have ample opportunity over about a 15-month period to see it,” Bennett said.

SC250 would also assume responsibility for maintenance, dismantling and removal of the structure at the conclusion of the exhibit.

Mayor Patrick O’Neil voiced support for the educational potential of the project.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity for education with this,” O’Neil said. “I think we owe it to our very unique history on this island and the Battle of Fort Sullivan.”