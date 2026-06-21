School of Rock Mount Pleasant Students Selected to Perform at Summerfest 2026

School of Rock Mount Pleasant is proud to announce that seven of its students have been selected to perform at Summerfest, one of the most iconic music festivals in the United States.

From June 25-26, approximately 575 students representing 70 bands from 52 School of Rock locations across six countries will perform on five major stages in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Now a beloved annual tradition, School of Rock's participation in Summerfest is a centerpiece of the organization's global calendar. It offers students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at a premier national music festival. Students join a lineup that has historically included some of the biggest names in the industry, including the Foo Fighters, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney.

The event brings together students from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and the United States for a celebration of music, culture and community.

“Moments like this don't happen by accident. Summerfest is an accumulation of everything that School of Rock represents, made possible by hundreds of owners, instructors and families who show up every day,” said Stacey Ryan, president of School of Rock. “Most importantly, these moments are made possible by the students themselves. It takes real courage to step onto a stage of this caliber, in front of thousands of people, alongside musicians you've only recently met, and trust everything you've worked for. These students are doing exactly that.”

The performance at Summerfest reflects the growth School of Rock sees across its programs year-round. According to the brand's 2025 Social Impact Study, an independently commissioned survey of more than 1,400 parents of current students, 82.1% of parents observed improved attitudes toward peers from diverse backgrounds and age groups. An additional 84.8% reported meaningful progress in their child's confidence, communication skills and ability to engage in group settings since enrolling in School of Rock.

For the students taking the stage at Summerfest, the performance represents months — and often years — of growth, collaboration and self-confidence.

“Watching our students step onto stages like Summerfest is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do,” said Matt McFarland, owner of School of Rock Mount Pleasant. “These are young musicians who have spent countless hours practicing, collaborating and pushing themselves outside their comfort zones. To see them represent Mount Pleasant and perform alongside students from around the world is an incredible opportunity and a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

The Summerfest experience begins June 24 with a private event open exclusively to the School of Rock community and credentialed media. Students will gather for the first time at Milwaukee's historic Rave/Eagles Club, a 180,000-square-foot, seven-level live entertainment venue built in the 1920s. Student bands will perform live sets from noon to 9 p.m.

Following the showcase at The Rave, students will perform at Summerfest on June 25 and 26 from noon to 3:45 p.m. across five festival stages located throughout the event's 75-acre lakefront grounds.

Participating students represent 19 U.S. states — California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin — along with international locations throughout Latin America.

Together, they will have the opportunity to build friendships across cultures, gain confidence on professional stages and experience the power of music as a universal language.

School of Rock Performances at Summerfest 2026

Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26 | Noon-3:45 p.m.

Aurora Pavilion

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Generac Power Stage

UScellular Connection Stage

Uline Warehouse Stage

Statistics are from a survey commissioned by School of Rock and administered by a third-party consultancy from April 26-May 7, 2025. The survey included 1,443 parents of currently enrolled students under age 18 and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 2.48% at a 95% confidence level. Results are based on self-reported experiences and are intended for informational purposes only.