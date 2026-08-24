September Fishing Report: Redfish and Trout Take Center Stage

Expand Ben Silfen from Westchester, NY with a redfish (Provided)

Ideal conditions make September one of the best times of the year for inshore fishing. Cooler water temperatures, abundant bait and significantly lighter boat traffic create a perfect environment for success, offering big rewards for anglers willing to focus on fishing.

Redfish and trout begin aggressively striking artificial lures this month, making soft plastics exceptionally effective. A Z-Man 3.75-inch StreakZ in Smokey Shad paired with a 1/8-ounce jighead is a reliable starting point, though heavier weights may be necessary depending on depth and current. When working a spot, experiment with your retrieve speed, as simply speeding up or slowing down the action can frequently trigger a hesitant strike.

Even with the rise of artificial lures, popping corks remain a go-to tactic for both trout and redfish. Suspending live shrimp, mud minnows or plastic imitations roughly 18 to 24 inches below the cork yields great results, especially when drifted over shell rakes and along grassy banks during mid-to-high tide.

Meanwhile, giant bull redfish measuring more than 36 inches begin moving out of the jetties and nearshore reefs into local harbors and inlets to feed on large mullet and menhaden. To target these heavy hitters, rig a stout rod with heavy braided line, a 50- to 60-pound leader and a 7/0 circle hook baited with fresh chunks of cut bait. Position yourself over distinct depth changes and wait for the rod to double over.

See you on the water!

Since 2009, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing, providing light-tackle charters. Clients choose from a full menu of artificial, live-bait and fly-fishing options, with charters tailored to their preferences. U.S. Coast Guard-licensed and insured, Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable charter for anglers of all skill levels and ages. For more information, call Bennett at 843-324-3332, visit charlestoncharterfishing.com or email captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.