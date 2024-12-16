SIPD to Host Annual Toys for Tots Bike Delivery Event on Dec. 16

Expand colematt Getty Images/iStockphoto Urban Boys Riding Bicycle on White Background illustration

The Town of Sullivan’s Island Police Department will hold its annual Toys for Tots bike delivery event on Monday morning, December 16, 2024, 9:00 AM, in front of the Sullivan’s Island Town Hall at 2056 Middle Street. This is the fourth year of the bike drive which benefits Toys for Tots.

Following a brief presentation by Mayor Patrick O’Neil, the bikes will be loaded into trucks provided by Timmy Hayes Moving for delivery to the Toys for Tots warehouse in North Charleston. The Sullivan’s Island Police Department expects to deliver close to 300 bikes this year.