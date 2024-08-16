South Carolina Ranks as One of Worst States to Have a Baby

South Carolina families may be at a serious disadvantage when expanding their families compared to those in other states. According to personal finance website WalletHub’s 2024 report of the Best & Worst States to Have a Baby, South Carolina ranks as one of the worst states to have a baby due to a combination of poor healthcare outcomes, limited healthcare access, and low baby- and family-friendliness.

WalletHub utilized 31 metrics to identify where prospective parents will experience the highest quality care at the best cost when welcoming a baby.

“In terms of healthcare, South Carolina struggles significantly. The state ranks 40th and 42nd respectively in both infant mortality and maternal mortality rates,” WalletHub’s Chip Lupo tells Holy City Sinner. “The rate of low birth-weight babies is among the worst in the country, and the state also has a high rate of preterm births, ranking 44th.”

Additionally, Lupo adds that there is a notable shortage of healthcare professionals specializing in maternal and child care, as the state ranks 46th for both midwives and OB-GYNs per capita and pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

“This lack of access to essential healthcare services contributes to the state’s poor performance in overall health outcomes for mothers and infants,” says Lupo.

South Carolina also falls behind compared to other states on the cost of welcoming children.

“Cost-wise, while some aspects such as the average annual cost of early child care and the cost of a babysitter are relatively low, South Carolina still ranks poorly overall because of other factors like higher insurance premiums and a lack of Medicaid expansion, which limits access to affordable care,” says Lupo.

Once welcoming children, South Carolina families may also struggle more than others when it comes to family support and childcare.

“(South Carolina) has one of the lowest rankings for the number of mom groups per capita and child-care centers per capita, which indicates limited support networks and resources for new parents,” says Lupo. “Furthermore, the state’s parental leave policies are not particularly strong, and that adds to the challenges faced by families with newborns.”