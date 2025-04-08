Speaker to Shed Light on Underappreciated Island History

As a volunteer at Fort Moultrie, I’m constantly astounded when we tell the story of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island and then ask visitors if they’ve ever heard of it. Almost universally, the answer is no. And these aren’t foreign tourists—most are Americans from every corner of the country who have presumably studied American history at some point in their education.

They may have heard of Lexington and Concord. Perhaps they know about Cornwallis’ defeat at Yorktown. But when it comes to this critical Patriot victory early in the Revolutionary War—the first defeat of the Royal Navy and the event we celebrate every June 28 as Carolina Day—there are nothing but blank stares.

Fellow Fort Moultrie volunteer, native Minnesotan and Sullivan’s Island resident Norm Rickeman has taken up the challenge of changing that by writing and publishing his own book: Unsung: William Moultrie and the Battle of Sullivan’s Island. On Thursday, April 24, Norm will be the guest speaker for Battery Gadsden Cultural Center’s speaker series.

As described on Amazon, his book shines the spotlight “on the unsung heroes of this battle, with a particular emphasis on the pivotal role played by William Moultrie. His courage, leadership and tactical genius were instrumental in the American forces’ successful defense against the first British attempt to capture the city. Yet, despite his contributions, Moultrie’s legacy is often overlooked in the chronicles of American history.

“This book goes beyond the battlefield, offering readers a deeper understanding of the societal and political contexts that set the stage for this historic event. It challenges us to reconsider the narratives of our nation’s past, shedding light on the often-unrecognized contributions that have shaped our present and future.”

Norm is an engaging and humorous speaker who will both entertain and inform as he discusses this effort and his book, which is now selling on both sides of the Atlantic. The talk will be followed by a book sale and signing, with all proceeds benefiting the Friends of Charleston National Parks.

Unsung: William Moultrie and the Battle of Sullivan’s Island will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 24, at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St., on Sullivan’s Island. (Please note: This is one week later than originally announced to avoid conflict with Easter week.) As always, Battery Gadsden Cultural Center’s speaker events are free and open to the public.