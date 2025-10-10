Steven Laughlin “Big Steve” Brown

Steven Laughlin Brown, affectionately known as “Big Steve,” passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 26, surrounded by his beloved wife and children. He was born July 31 in Kingsport, Tennessee, to Donald Julius and Mary Ellen Brown.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill College of Pharmacy, Steve began his long and impactful career in pharmacy education when he joined the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) College of Pharmacy in 1978. Over the years, he served as a professor and director of student affairs, retiring in 2015 as assistant dean of student affairs. Among many recognitions, Steve was especially honored to receive the Martin Luther King Jr. Award—a testament to his dedication to service, equality and leadership.

Steve’s passion for pharmacy extended beyond academia; he also worked in long-term care, hospital and retail settings. But it was his warmth, humor and generosity that truly defined him. Known to all as someone who never met a stranger, Steve had a big smile, a big heart and a love for life that touched everyone around him.

To his grandchildren, he was “Big Steve,” a name that captured both his humor and his spirit. He loved boating, UNC basketball and playing the lottery (he had remarkable luck!). An Amazon package was never far from his door, and he took great joy in surprising loved ones with thoughtful gifts. He was most at peace surrounded by family, sharing dad jokes and living fully in each moment.

Steve is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cynthia Sherard Brown of Sullivan’s Island, S.C.; his daughter Mary Adelaide Ramus of Wilmington, N.C., and her children, Jack and Cole Ramus; his daughter Anna Laughlin Brown of North Charleston, S.C., and her children, Walker and June Swindells; his brother David Mark Brown of New York City; and his goddaughter and niece, Elizabeth Clare Zaytoun of Johns Island, S.C., and her children, Grover and Shellby Melton. He was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Ann Zaytoun of Raleigh, N.C.

Steve will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and all who were lucky enough to know him.

Arrangements are being handled by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home, (843) 284-7777.