Stith Park Set for Major Renovations to Balance Modern Upgrades and Historic Preservation

The proposed Stith Park Master Plan aims to balance modern amenities with preserving the park’s nostalgic charm, as discussed in a recent Sullivan’s Island Recreation Committee meeting. One of the most urgent issues is the park’s frequent flooding, which will be addressed by upgrading the drainage system at an estimated cost of $420,000. The park will remain mostly open during construction.

The committee is also focused on creating an inclusive play area for all ages and abilities. Earthscape, a company known for its use of natural materials, has been recommended for the playground redesign. In addition, active spaces like tennis and pickleball courts are planned, with many in the community advocating for more pickleball courts to meet growing demand. Passive spaces will also be included, providing peaceful areas for walking and relaxation.

Community input has shaped the plan, but some proposed features, such as a community pool and a 20-foot lookout tower, have sparked debate. While some residents welcome these additions, others argue they conflict with the island’s historic character.

One resident at the Town Council meeting said, “These huge towers belong in a county park. They don’t seem to belong in a charming historic town.”

The park’s history, including its origins as an army ammunition storage facility, remains central to the plan. Preserving the mound, now a grassy hill with trails and remnants of military structures, is a priority for the community. There are plans to open the area for events, such as outdoor movie nights.

The project will unfold over several years. The finalized master plan is expected early next year, with drainage work starting in 2026, followed by major construction in 2027. The construction will include landscaping and hardscaping ($1 million), a new playground ($870,000), and a community pavilion ($275,000). In 2028, additional amenities, such as an observation tower ($475,000) and a pool and community center ($2 million), are planned, though some residents have formally opposed these features.

While the upgrades will enhance Stith Park, many locals are cautious about attracting too many tourists.

“I don’t want to block visitors, but I also don’t want to draw them here,” one resident said, expressing concern about overdevelopment.

Public input will continue to shape the design, with discussions scheduled for Sept. 21 and Oct. 26, 2024. More details can be found at sullivansisland.sc.gov/master-plan-stith-park.