Sugar & Lola Opens New Jewelry Store in Mount Pleasant

Sugar & Lola has officially opened the doors to its new store at 835 Coleman Boulevard, Suite 101, bringing a new jewelry store to Mt. Pleasant.

The fully renovated space includes bespoke display cabinets, a calming neutral tone, and Sugar & Lola’s signature fish wallpaper — a playful nod to its coastal location.

The store also features:

In-house permanent jewelry welding

Sip & Shop Saturdays

A wide range of fine and fashion jewelry styles at every price point

Customizable bracelets and necklaces with 14k and gold-filled chains, birthstones, initials, and unique charms

14k gold, sterling silver, and gold-filled pieces that layer beautifully or stand on their own

A well-trained, experienced staff ready to help you style your perfect look

“We wanted to create a space where quality and personal style come together — without the traditional boundaries between ‘fine’ and ‘fashion,’” said founder and creative director Lola Okoniewski. “This is a store for people who want their jewelry to feel like them — modern, thoughtful, and a little unexpected.”

Located next door to Two Brunettes, Sugar & Lola also offers online shopping at sugarandlola.com, with new arrivals and styling inspiration shared regularly on Instagram at @sugarandlola.

Store Hours: